State College Board member visits SCC

A member of the State Board of Community Colleges was in town last week to visit Sampson Community College as part of a statewide tour of community colleges.

Bill McBrayer, who also serves on the Finance, Personnel and the Accountability and Audit Committees for the college system, is visiting with all the colleges in person to see all of the work that goes on behind the scenes.

“We enjoyed the opportunity to meet State Board member Bill McBrayer this morning,” said SCC President Dr. Bill Starling. “His enthusiasm and commitment to North Carolina’s community colleges is obvious as he continues to reach out and visit institutions. As he noted in our conversation this morning, his continues to visit schools across the state which provides him with an informed sense of the unique role each institution plays in their community and the types of challenges each school faces in realizing its mission. I certainly want to thank Bill for taking the time to drive to Clinton to meet with us and to facilitate communication between school leadership and the State Board. The State Board and our System are well served by Bill and his fellow board members who work to support all our students, faculty, and staff.”

Community colleges are all about using human resources to help communities grow and prosper, while enhancing the livelihoods of those who come to college for their individual goals as well. This is not lost on McBrayer as he himself also serves a role as a human resources manager for Lexington Home Brands in Hickory.

Lisa Turlington, Dean of Advancement at SCC, says someone with McBrayer’s background understands the important role community college’s play.

“It was a pleasure visiting with Mr. McBrayer and learning about his personal connections to the community college system,” says Turlington. Because of his roots and experience, he is clearly committed to and engaged in the work we are doing. I appreciate his interest in Sampson Community College and look forward to having him back.”

