Christian Food Bank expanding

SALEMBURG — Behind the Christian Food Bank of Salemburg, Norman McPhail stepped over piles of rubbish and looked up toward a raggedy ceiling.

For most people, it looks like a disaster, but McPhail see an opportunity to help people through his faith in God.

“I love a good challenge,” said McPhail, a board member for the organization. “I’m looking forward to getting in here and getting busy.”

Christian Food Bank of Salemburg and Bread of Life Outreach is expanding its home with ownership of the space behind the location at 113 N. Main St., which was donated by business owner Trey Cummings. Now, members are raising funds to repair and refurbish it. The estimated cost is $15,000, which is not available in the food bank’s building fund.

The extra portion of the building is 30 feet by 70 feet and will double the size. With funding, the plan is to install electrical wiring, repair the roof, and install heating and air conditioning. Leaders and volunteers of the food bank will clean it out. Its front side is used to distribute clothes. Next door, cans of food are stocked on shelves to help people in need across Sampson County. But it’s not enough room.

“With all these disaster reliefs, our ministry has been used so much lately with these hurricanes, we don’t have enough room,” McPhail said.

Board members would like to have the place cleaned with a new roof by the end of February at the facility which feeds an average of 500 local families each month. Meals are also sent to senior citizens.

“It’ll be a huge relief and it’ll give us room to breathe,” he said. “When these disasters hit, we can serve the people so much better.”

After Hurricane Frances, more than 20 trips were made to help people in eastern North Carolina. The organization also provides assistance in Louisiana, Florida, and Texas, after natural disasters.

“That why people are always surprised when we tell them where we’re from,” McPhail said about going to larger cities in the state or out-of-state places such as Baton Rouge, La. “Salemburg … where is that? It’s a wonderful feeling and it makes me proud to be from Sampson County and this community while helping people that we’ve never met and will never see again.”

Terry Lee is another board member always ready to help. He believes it’s an important role of the church. It doesn’t feel like work for Lee and others, even after many hours at the food bank.

“Sometime we’re physically tired and sometimes we’re mentally tired, but spiritually in our soul, we’re just so uplifted when we leave there,” Lee said. “It’s like a good drug that I don’t have the name for.”

McPhail feels the same way.

“It’s a lot of fun,” he said. “It’s not a chore.”

Besides paying the rent and light bills, all of the money from donations goes straight back out into the community for food, disaster relief or to help someone in a crisis. In the beginning, it was just the food bank, but later there were needs to address besides giving nourishment. They provide critical assistance such as medical needs for children, gas money for people traveling, or finding places for homeless people to stay. This was done through the Bread of Life Church.

“It’s changed my life and made me a better man,” McPhail said about being one of the original board members for the nonprofit. “In nine years, we never had to go out and ask for money, food or volunteers. It’s always been provided.”

Food is distributed on the third Saturday of the month and youth groups from different churches pack the bags. There’s so many volunteers, devotions are held outside because there’s not a lot of space inside the building.

“During the distribution, it’s youth driven,” McPhail said. “Nobody comes through here and carries their own bags out to their cars. The youth in this community does it for them.”

The Bread of Life Church includes people from different backgrounds, political affiliations, ethnicities and church denominations. McPhail developed many friendships over the years.

“There’s plenty of good people out there that want to help,” he said. “They all come together here for the love of each other and for the love of Christ.”

McPhail credits the longevity of the organization to everyone working unselfishly. The food bank started nine years ago and the Bread of Life Outreach is going on five years. Another vision is to have a feeding center through The Grateful Shed, a cooking comedy show with thousands of followers on Facebook. Money from the program is used with relief efforts.

“Everyone does their part without complaints or looking for accolades,” he said.

For more information or to make donations towards the renovations, contact McPhail at 910-322-5673; Lee at 910-214-4394; and Bruce Butler at 910-990-5734. Donations may be mailed to P.O. Box 148, Salemburg, NC 28385. As a 501c3 nonprofit organization, receipts for donations will be provided upon request and are tax deductible. Checks should be mailed out to “Bread of Life Outreach.”

Norman McPhail talks about food donations at the Christian Food Bank of Salemburg. Members of the Christian Food Bank of Salemburg and Bread of Life Church is currently raising money to renovate new portions of a building. A roof repair is one of several repairs needed for the new portion of a building at the Christian Food Bank of Salemburg. The Christian Food Bank of Salemburg provides a variety of needs to community members needing assisting. Norman McPhail observes the portion of the food bank.

With building donated, Salemburg group raising funds for revamp

