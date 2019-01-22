Plain Viewselected forLighthouse

Students at Plain View Elementary School work on projects inside the classroom. -

Plain View Elementary School was selected to receive the Lighthouse School Award from the North Carolina Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development.

It is presented annually to schools that have improved student achievement in innovative and creative ways, while providing a positive and supportive school environment. In February, Plain View Elementary Principal Nicole Peterson will accept the award at the organization’s annual conference in Pinehurst. Plain View Elementary will receive a $1,000 check and a plaque.

After learning about the honor, Peterson expressed her excitement about the honor.

“Our teachers, support staff, parents, and students are so deserving of statewide recognition,” Peterson stated in a news release. “We focus on ensuring that every child is learning at his or her potential to ensure that our students succeed. This award is a testament to the commitment we share.”

The school’s vision is “Watch us SOAR.”

“Plain View’s mission is to create a learning environment that is Safe, Orderly, Accountable and Respectful, ensuring that every child will SOAR to their greatest potential,” officials stated.

Dr. Eric Bracy, superintendent of Sampson County Schools, also praised the school for its accomplishment in the classroom. Plain View exceed growth expectations for the 2017-2018 school year and earned an A on the state’s grading system.

“Just four schools in the state were chosen as Lighthouse Schools for 2019 by the statewide curriculum association,” Bracy said. “For an elementary school in Sampson County Schools to receive this recognition is a tremendous honor for Plain View Elementary and our entire community. I am grateful to all who contributed to this achievement.”

Students at Plain View Elementary School work on projects inside the classroom. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_SCS_Grade_2.jpg Students at Plain View Elementary School work on projects inside the classroom.

By Staff Reports

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.