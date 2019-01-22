Garland native named Audiologist of the Year

Dr. Johnnie Sexton, a Garland native, was recently honored for his work with deaf children during the 20th Annual Oticon Focus on People Awards. - Dr. Johnnie Sexton accepts an award during the Oticon Focus on People Awards. -

Every day, Dr. Johnnie Sexton is passionate about helping deaf children overcome obstacles in their lives.

“It fills my heart with joy,” he said. “I can’t imagine doing anything more rewarding. I’ve been doing this for 40 years now. I’ve been happy and do what I love every day.”

The Garland native was named the 2018 National Audiologist of the Year during the 20th Annual Oticon Focus on People Awards, a program honoring people with hearing loss and care professionals.

“It was overwhelming and I was very humbled,” Sexton said about earning the award during the ceremony in Orlando. “I get up every day and do as much as I can for children who are deaf and hard of hearing and their families. I don’t think about awards.”

For Sexton, the award felt like an amazing dream that came true and something he couldn’t imagine. According to a news release from the Oticon, Inc., more than 10,000 votes across the United States were submitted for first, second, and third place winners in several categories. Sexton was the top choice for the national award with his contributions in the field.

“I get up and I keep trying to figure out what else I can do in this world while I’m still on earth,” the 63-year-old said.

While growing up in Garland, there was a family with a child born profoundly deaf and it brought awareness to Sexton about the condition. His father, John Sexton was the butcher in the grocery store, and his mother, Fern, also worked in Garland, where he has a lot of fond memories.

“I wouldn’t trade it for the world,” he said. “My childhood was very magical. It was a simple time in our history.”

Sexton continues to get support from childhood friends such as Garland Mayor Winifred Murphy and others.

“I feel very connected to the people I grew up with,” he said.

After graduating from Garland High School in 1973, he continued his education and earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from East Carolina University and his doctorate in audiology from A.T. Still University’s Arizona School of Health Sciences. During his college years, he volunteered in a preschool class for deaf children.

After leaving college, he focused on pediatric/educational audiology service development, implementation and management and served on a team to design the early intervention system for audiology in North Carolina, which also includes the newborn hearing-screening program from 1999 to 2001.

In recent years, he worked to redefine counseling for families with children who have hearing challenges and the professionals who provide services for them. Sexton created The Care Project, a nonprofit organization that became a national standard for family engagement for the unique family retreat experiences across the U.S. which provide emotional support and education for family empowerment. The Care Project works to receive grant funding to help more parents and other professionals to improve communication.

He has been involved in state licensure under five governors in North Carolina with a clear focus on making sure that the consumer of speech and hearing services are protected from unethical and illegal practice. The North Carolina Speech, Hearing and Language Association awarded Sexton the State Clinical Achievement Award, in 1996 for his pioneering work in educational audiology and in 2017 for his pioneering work in emotional support for families.

Sexton operates John E. Sexton & Associates, Inc. (JESA), a private practice specializing in educational audiology services and educational sign language interpreter services. JESA, a 30-year-old organization, employs 15 audiologists who live in regions around the state. They serve more than over half of school systems, including Sampson County and Bladen County, along with and many charter schools.

Another private practice Sexton operated is Specialty Speech & Education Services. It specializes in services such as auditory verbal therapy and augmentative communication in the southeastern region of the state.

Outside of the state, he’s also provided consulting in North America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. In 2018, he became the co-chair of the N.C. Early Hearing Detection & Intervention Advisory Board. It oversees the newborn hearing screening program in all birthing hospitals in the state and early intervention services for infants to age 3.

“I would encourage any young person to realize that dreams do come true and the world is limitless,” he said while giving advice to youths in his hometown. “If you don’t come from money, that’s OK. I didn’t. You can find a way to achieve your goals and don’t ever stop moving forward in your life because you’ll achieve things that you would’ve never dreamed of.”

It’s a dream Sexton continues with each child he helps as an audiologist.

“I couldn’t be any more rewarded than helping these families on a daily basis.”

By Chase Jordan

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617.

