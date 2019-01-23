Local sorority hosting Heart Health event

Members of the local chapter of Chi Eta Phi preparing to “Go Red” by bringing awareness to heart disease and the effects it has on women.

The annual Women’s Heart Health and Wellness Seminar is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 23, from 10 a.m. – noon at First Baptist Church, 900 College Street, Clinton. Screenings will be available for blood pressure, cholesterol and glucose. The event is being hosted by the Gamma Eta Eta Chapter Inc. of Chi Eta Phi Sorority Inc. Admission is free and brunch will be provided.

Nettie Wilson-Pernell, member and communications coordinator, is looking forward to the event.

“We want to empower and educate women about heart disease,” Wilson-Pernell said about the disease. “It’s the leading killer of women.”

Women are encouraged to wear red to the event.

Just a few years ago, heart disease was the second leading cause of death in Sampson County, according to figures from the North Carolina State Center for Health Statistics.

The Center for Disease Control stats indicate that heart disease is more prevalent to African-American women, and showed that among Hispanic women, heart disease and cancer cause the roughly the same number of deaths. With Native Americans, Alaska Native and Asian or Pacific Islander women, heart disease is second only to cancer.

Looking at these statistics, as well as other local studies, the Sampson County Health Department started a local initiative to help combat the growing problem with heart disease.

According to Luke Smith, local health educator, the health department offers Well-Integrated Screening and Evaluation for Women Across the Nation (WISEWOMAN), a health initiative dedicated to providing heart health care. The program is offered in conjunction with N.C. BCCCP (Breast and Cervical Cancer Control Program) services at nearly 40 local health departments and community health centers across the state.

“According to the American Heart Association, heart disease is not just a man’s disease,” Smith stressed. “The fact is, heart disease is the number one killer of women, causing one in three deaths each year. That’s approximately one woman every minute. To save lives and raise awareness of this serious issue, the American Heart Association launched Go Red for Women.”

According to Smith, Go Red For Women inspires women to make lifestyle changes, mobilize communities and shape policies to save lives. In association with this nationwide event, the first Friday in February is designated as National Wear Red Day, bringing attention to the staggering fact that many women also suffer from this deadly disease.

Go Red for Women is the American Heart Association’s national movement to end heart disease and strokes in women. More women than men die every year from heart disease or stroke. Fortunately, for women, 80 percent of cardiac events can be prevented with education and lifestyle changes.

The health department is encouraging everyone to participate Feb. 1 in National Wear Red Day as a reminder for everyone to know their cardiovascular risks and take action to live longer, healthier lives.

For more information about the local event, contact Phyllis Carter Goodman at 910-723-4939.

Feb. 1 designated National Wear Red Day

By Kristy D. Carter [email protected]

Reach Kristy D. Carter at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd. Like us on Facebook.

