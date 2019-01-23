Park project progresses

Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent Plain View Community Coalition treasurer Jim Schmidlin talks about the progress of the community park project, as wife Kim, a member of the Sampson County Schools Board of Education, listens. - Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent A sign outside of the old Plain View School gym and previous school site, shows the vision for the community park. - Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent Many donors are listed even as funds continue to be raised to realize a sweeping park project, which will include ball fields, a memorial wall, walking trail and farmers market. - Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent Plain View Community Coalition officials said the old school was about ‘two dump truck loads’ from being totally gone from the site, which will bring to a close the first phase in a multi-phase park project. - -

Nearly a century since the old Plain View School opened to students in Sampson County, a group of volunteers is ensuring the site — now overhauled and sans schoolhouse — can continue to improve the quality of lives in the community.

The Plain View Community Coalition (PVCC), a non-profit, volunteer-led group, was created in 2002, a year after the school closed, with the purpose of rehabilitating the 7.5-acre site. They are well on their way, with the crucial first phase to raze the old school coming to a close.

“We’re about two dump truck loads away from that school being totally gone,” said Jim Schmidlin, PVCC treasurer. “It sat here for a long time.”

The demolition of the abandoned structure began in 2017 and has been ongoing since. One of the stipulations for getting a contractor at an affordable price was that the Plain View project would take a backseat if the contractor had other jobs that were more pressing, including those in other areas.

That has meant slight delays here and there, as the group continues to raise money toward the next phase — a park.

Several years ago, a plan was developed to remove the old school building, leaving the existing gym and establishing the property as a community park. The group has received more than $120,000 toward a $150,000 goal to have a park for recreation and wellness, while erecting a memorial wall to honor the original Plain View School.

For more than 75 years, children in the community were educated in the 1920s building until a new school was built in 2001. The old school quickly became more and more dilapidated — the roof and floor were collapsing, multiple windows had been broken out — and the facility was an eyesore in the community.

Plain View Coalition took over the site in 2011 and began its plans in earnest. By that time, a decade removed from use, too much time had passed for the deteriorated building to be salvaged.

“There was no way to save that school,” said Schmidlin. “The school had been lost over the 10 years prior to us getting here.”

However, the group was able to open the gym back up for community use and began fundraising to see some renovation of the property. That plan came into clearer view in the years that followed.

The PVCC received its first donation in November 2015 and over more than three years has raised $120,000 to take the school down, about $5,000 over the $115,000 quote for the demolition.

“We’ve been doing a raffle every year,” said Schmidlin. “Right now, we have about $6,000 in the bank for the gym and about $35,000 in the bank to take the school down. We still have another payment due on that. So, we’re doing really well here and we appreciate all the support we’ve gotten.”

The second phase will include constructing the Plain View Memorial Wall, which will be built from original bricks of the old school and be accompanied by donor plaques. Benches will also be installed. A playground, soccer and football fields and baseball and softball fields are also proposed to be part of a park that officials are optimistic will also be the site of a farmers market and walking trail.

Along with continuing to raise money, pursuing grants is key to the development of what has been deemed Northern Sampson County Park.

Schmidlin expressed his thanks to Sampson Board of Commissioners chairman Clark Wooten and County manager Ed Causey in helping secure some grant funds, unbeknownst to him. At the behest of Wooten, Causey applied for a grant on behalf of the Plain View Community Coalition, which recently acquired $40,000 in grant funds as a result.

Schmidlin said that money will be used to fund a land use study to find the best way to use the acreage in putting in a park.

One of the project’s many donors includes Gaynelle Johnson West, who donated $1,000 on behalf of her late husband, Bobby Sherrill West, who was a 1950 graduate of Plain View School. West grew up on Midway Elementary School Road and served in the U.S. Air Force before passing away in 1984.

West said the donation was a way to pay tribute to her husband, who, like many students in northern Sampson County back then, spent all 12 years of his schooling at Plain View. Schmidlin said the park is the next chapter in the old school site, so that former students and faculty can be remembered and a new generation can benefit.

“We want something in the community now that can help us go forward and be a resource for families and children in the community for years to come,” Schmidlin said. “That has always been our vision.”

Wooten lauded that mission in his home district, encouraged donations and praised the volunteers who have scraped for every dollar toward achieving something greater for their community.

“When it came to taking down this building, when it came to renovating this site, the people of this community went out and raised that money — raffle tickets, donations, door-to-door asking for money,” Wooten remarked. “For a rural district to work out that kind of money for their community takes drive and determination. It makes me proud to talk about District 1. We don’t back down from a challenge.”

Those interested in supporting the effort can donate online at www.plainviewcc.org. Checks can be made payable to PVES Renovation Fund, Attn: Jim Schmidlin, PVCC Treasurer, 228 Killington Place, Dunn, N.C. 28334.

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

