Senator visits local community college

Sampson Community College President Dr. Bill Starling and Dean of Advancement Lisa Turlington welcome Senator Brent Jackson to the college. -

A familiar face stopped by the Sampson Community College campus last week to check in on the college and see some of the progress that continues at SCC. Senator Brent Jackson, who also attended SCC, came to get updates on all the things going on regarding the campus.

Lisa Turlington, Dean of Advancement for SCC, said it was a pleasure sharing some of the exciting developments with the college with Senator Jackson.

“I am always happy to see public servants who really want to know the successes and challenges of grassroots service providers, so they can make more informed policy decisions,” said Turlington. “Senator Jackson is a true advocate for rural communities in our state.”

Jackson, a Sampson County native and former member of the SCC Board of Trustees, is also a farmer who has been involved in agriculture for more than three decades. He is a founding member of the Agriculture and Rural Caucus of the N.C. General Assembly and was elected to the legislative board of the international organization State Agriculture and Rural Leaders in January 2014. Jackson also serves on the State Agriculture and Rural Leaders board and co-founded the Jackson Farming Company of Autryville.

His visit comes just days after Bill McBrayer, a member of the State Board of Community Colleges, stopped in for a brief tour of the college and a week after dozens of local business leaders gathered at the college for an overview of the Industrial Systems and Information Technology departments.

The college, which saw a seven percent increase in fall semester enrollment, has generated a lot of buzz recently due to several projects underway at the college. The college is offering a new program called the Viking Express, an accelerated degree program at SCC which allows eligible students the opportunity to earn an Associate in Arts degree in one year. Under this program, students complete five eight-week consecutive sessions beginning in the fall and can earn a degree in half the time.

Currently, SCC has plans on the drawing board for a brand-new welding facility, a new truck driving facility, several first-time course offerings and a plan to completely redevelop the eastern side of its campus to benefit the entire community. To find out more about the Viking Express, contact Dr. Marvin Rondon at [email protected] or at 910-900-4076.

Sampson Community College President Dr. Bill Starling and Dean of Advancement Lisa Turlington welcome Senator Brent Jackson to the college.