Rehearsals for Pocahontas continue

Pocahontas the Musical is taking form in our theatre as our cast of 80 young people busily prepare to bring the historical character to life.

The young people are enthusiastic and excited to show off their acting, singing and dancing skills. The production is directed by Angela Martin and is sponsored by Performance Dodge/Ford. The musical features original songs and is written by Vera Morris. Our production will be performed eight times beginning Friday, March 22 trough Sunday, March 31. Friday and Saturday evening performances begin at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday afternoon performances at 2:30 p.m.

We are still working on our 2019 SCT Patrons for the year. If you would like to be a patron, please contact our chairman, Brenda Martin at 910-990-4510 for more information. Benefits of becoming a patron are as follows: you receive acknowledgement in all of our programs for the season of you, your family or your business name, you also receive two tickets for each of our six performances. By giving your gift, you will be supporting the arts in our county and helping us to bring you quality shows all throughout the year.

And now some interesting facts on theatre.

Choreographer, Bob Fosse was the first person to win a Tony, Oscar and Emmy Award in the same year — 1973.

The oldest play still in existence is The Persians by Aeschylus written in 472 B.C.

The word tragedy comes from a Greek word meaning “goat song.”

World Theatre Day is held on March 27 every year since 1962 when it was the opening day of the “Theatre of Nations” season in Paris.

Ancient Greek audiences stamped their feet rather than clapping their hands to applaud.

The cast of Pocahontas rehearse for the upcoming production. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_E-Poca-1-20-19-006-1-.jpg The cast of Pocahontas rehearse for the upcoming production.