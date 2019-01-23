Seraph Brass coming to Midway

Seraph Brass performs in Finland during the Lieksa Brass Week. - Seraph Brass, an all-women ensemble, is scheduled to perform at Midway High School. -

As an all-women ensemble, Seraph Brass has entertained audiences throughout the United States, Mexico and Europe.

Soon, the talented musicians will be in Sampson County, thanks to Midway High School and the Simple Gifts grant program, which provides unique opportunities for students and educators. A concert is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 31, inside the school’s auditorium, 15274 Spiveys Corner Hwy., Newton Grove. Admission is free for the public.

Joshua Tew, director of bands for Midway High School, is looking forward to the visit. While thinking about opportunities through Simple Gifts, the Seraph Brass group immediately came to mind.

“I thought it would be a really good experience for the kids to be able to hear them perform, ask them questions an feed off of their knowledge,” he said. “I’m really excited about them coming here.”

Seraph Brass consist of the top female brass players throughout the U.S. The group performs primarily as a brass quintet or sextet, and also as a larger ensemble of 10 performers. Their 2018 debut album, “Asteria,” won a Silver Medal Global Music Award. In addition to many other accolades, Seraph performed with prestigious ensembles such as the New York Philharmonic, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, and the San Francisco Symphony.

The core artists in the group are Mary Elizabeth Bowden, trumpet; Raquel Rodriquez, trumpet; Jean Laurenz, trumpet; Rachel Velvikis, horn; Hana Beloglavec, trombone; and Gretchen Renshaw James, tuba. The guest artists are Amy McCabe, trumpet; Samantha Lake, tuba; Isabell Lavoie, trombone; Donna Parkes, trombone; Chandra Cervantes, horn; and Adrienne Doctor, trumpet.

Tew is encouraging the public to enjoy the music, along with the students inside the auditorium as Seraph perform a variety tunes including original pieces, commissioned works, and well-known songs.

“It’s going to be a treat because they’re such a unique group and it’s something you normally wouldn’t see around here,” he said. “We’re really excited about.”

He also showed appreciation for the contributions of Simple Gifts, who made it all possible.

“Simple Gifts is a really great grant program that we’re fortunate enough to have in our county,” Tew said. “They’re wonderful, I appreciate them for everything that they do to further our students’ education in Sampson County schools.”

Performance courtesy of Simple Gifts

By Chase Jordan

