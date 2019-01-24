S.C.O.P.E. 4 Hope set for Feb. 27

Stein - McDonald -

Event planners were forced to reschedule a community-wide drug summit when Hurricane Florence hit eastern North Carolina last fall. Just five months later, the Sampson County Substance Abuse Coalition has set the new date.

The S.C.O.P.E. (Sampson County Opioid Prevention and Education) 4 Hope event has been set for Wednesday, Feb. 27, from 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. at the Sampson County Agri-Exposition Center. This summit, free and open to the public, is being hosted to provide public awareness to a growing issue.

“The purpose of the summit is to provide public awareness of resources available to prevent and treat opioid misuse, to highlight programs across the state and nation that are helping people living with opioid use disorder, and to provide training to area professionals who want to help those with substance use disorders,” BG Kennedy, Sampson County Substance Abuse Coalition member, said.

Donald McDonald, a 14-year recovering addict, will share his story with the hundreds who attend the summit. Raised in Asheville, McDonald is currently the national field director for the Faces and Voices of Recovery.

Previously, McDonald served as the executive director for Addiction Professionals of North Carolina. He brings a great deal of experience in outreach, communications, collaboration, education, advocacy, and policy to the table. He has held previous roles of teacher, case manager, counselor, and social worker. Most recently, he worked across North Carolina educating communities about substance use disorders and recovery oriented systems of care as director of advocacy and education at Recovery Communities of North Carolina.

“We are experiencing the most current manifestation of the alcohol and drug problem human kind has lived with for millennia,” McDonald said. “The opioid epidemic is the most deadly public health crisis in American history, measured by a staggering body count.”

Before today, McDonald says America saw decades of the crack and meth epidemic, which ultimately caused an overflow in the prisons, decimated communities and shattered families — much of what is being seen through today’s epidemic.

Also scheduled to speak during the summit is North Carolina’s Attorney General Josh Stein who has spent a lot of time focusing on the problem of opioid addiction across the state since his election into office in 2016.

Since becoming Attorney General, Stein and his office have worked to get the STOP Act legislation signed into place. This law helps decrease the amount of prescriptions being written and a limit on the amount of medication that is prescribed at one time.

According to Sarah Bradshaw, director of the Sampson County Department of Social Services, opioids far too often go from a necessary medication to being misused and the object of addiction. For that reason, event organizers are hoping to draw a wide variety of audience members to the summit, including the general public seeking to learn more about the growing problem with opiates.

Registration can be done online at https://bit.ly/2Kwl38s. Lunch will be provided with registration.

S.C.O.P.E 4 Hope Opioid Summit When: Feb. 27, 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Where: Sampson County Agri-Exposition Center Free and open to the public

