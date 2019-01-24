College begins new medical training courses

Dan Grubb|SCC photo Clinton Police Department assistant police chief Anthony Davis teaches an ethics block during classes at Sampson Community College. - - Dan Grubb|SCC photo

Sampson Community College works hard to provide the necessary training for students to pursue different types of careers. This week, a cycle of the Basic Law Enforcement Training academy and the new Emergency Medical Responder classes began.

“This class will have 36-blocks of instruction,” says BLET Director, Jennifer Wiley. “This is a day academy that will go from now until June of this year. Many times, we will have some students who wish to sign up but might be late getting all their prep work in. To those that missed the opportunity, they can get a packet and learn about the process for our next August academy.”

Successful completion of the BLET program requires that the student satisfy the minimum requirements for certification by the Criminal Justice Commission including passing the Police Officer Physical Abilities (POPAT) test. Students satisfactorily completing BLET will possess skills to function as a law enforcement officer. Job opportunities are available with state, county, and municipal governments in North Carolina.

The instructors who teach the course at at the local college are real life law enforcement officers.

“We have instructors from the Clinton Police Department, Sampson County Sheriff’s Department, the State Highway Patrol and others who have actually been in situations and can give real accounts of what really happens on the job,” adds Wiley.

The popular program set a record last year at the college with the most female students enrolled in a single cycle.

EMR Classes

SCC’s new EMR classes began after several calls came in from students inquiring about the class. Roseboro fire chief Lee Coleman began the class with basic procedures for the new students to learn.

“These students are introduced to out-of-hospital care in emergency situations,” says Angela Magill, Department Chair, EMS coordinator for Workforce Development and Continuing Education at the college. “These responders typically assist in rural regions where pre-hospital health professionals are limited or not available due to resources.”

EMR professionals provide care to patients who access the emergency medical services system. Students learn the skills necessary to provide immediate lifesaving interventions while awaiting additional EMS resources to arrive. This course is an introductory course for those who may be considering an EMT profession.

Coleman says the class is ideal for those who think they may want to enter the profession but are not quite certain.

“This is a little more than first aid but not quite EMT,” he says. “This certainly leads the student in that direction, however. This teaches the little things and how to handle certain situations. Students do not have to do clinical hours or buy uniforms, so the expense is not there.”

Anyone considering an EMT career path is urged to contact SCC now to prepare for the next class. For more information about the Emergency Medical Responder classes, contact Angela Magill at [email protected] or at 910-900-4009.

To learn more about BLET, contact Sharon West at [email protected] or at 910-900-4106.

Clinton Police Department assistant police chief Anthony Davis teaches an ethics block during classes at Sampson Community College. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_BLET.jpg Clinton Police Department assistant police chief Anthony Davis teaches an ethics block during classes at Sampson Community College. Dan Grubb|SCC photo https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_EMR.jpg Dan Grubb|SCC photo