Knowing the rights of service animals

Many People with disabilities use a service animal in order to fully participate in everyday life. Dogs can be trained to perform many important tasks to assist people with disabilities, such as providing stability for a person who has difficulty walking, picking up items for a person who uses a wheelchair, preventing a child with autism from wandering away, or alerting a person who has hearing loss when someone is approaching from behind.

The Department of Justice continues to receive many questions about how the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) applies to service animals. The ADA requires State and local government agencies, businesses, and non-profit organizations (covered entities) that provide goods or services to the public to make “reasonable modifications” in their policies, practices or procedures when necessary to accommodate people with disabilities. The service animal rules

fall under this general principal. Accordingly, entities that have a “no pets” policy generally must modify the policy to allow service animals into their facilities.

A service animal is defined as a dog that has been individually trained to work or perform a certain task for an individual with a disability. This task must be related to the person’s disability. A task or work means trained to take on a specific action when needed to assist the person with a disability. This would include: person with diabetes, suffering with depression or who has epilepsies, then the dog would alert or perform their services. Companion or therapy animals are not considered service animals because they have not been trained to perform a specific task or job. These service animals do not have to be professionally trained. They can be trained by the person with disabilities, but a dog in training is not considered to be a service animal and cannot be taken in public places according to ADA.

They are general rules as to what questions can be asked about service animals. If it’s not obvious that the dog is a service animal, only two questions can be asked: 1 (Is the dog a service animal due to a disability? And 2 (what task or work has the dog been trained to perform? According to ADA, service animals are not required to wear a vest, ID tag and the handler assumes all responsibilities for handling and caring (includes feeding, toileting and veterinary care).

In today’s society pets are allowed in public places unless they have a “No Pets Allowed” signage on the door or window, but this overrides service animals.

Food establishments do allow service animals to accompany persons with disabilities, but covered eateries are not required to allow an animal to sit or be fed at the table. Seating, food and drink are for customers only. They can assist their handlers through self-service food lines except from commercial food prep areas found at shelters or dormitories.

The North Carolina Food Code explains the allowance of animals in an establishment as outlined – live animals are allowed in some situations only if the owner or operator does not permit animals to physically contact food, serving dishes, utensils, tableware, linens, unwrapped single service and single use articles or other food items that may result in contamination of food or food contact surfaces and does not permit animals to physically contact employees engaged in the preparation or handling of food.

In short, only service animals are allowed in food establishments or restaurants where food is served, this is the only exception due that they accommodate people with disabilities. You can also visit the ADA website for more guidance about service animals and persons with disabilities.

By Perry Solice Guest columnist

Perry Solice is the Environmental Health Supervisor for the Sampson County Department of Health and Human Services.

