‘Partners’ unveils expansion plan

Photos by Chase Jordan | Sampson Independent

Together, Paul Viser and Johnny Pridgen were delighted to unveil drawings of a future home for Sampson Partners while supporters clapped and cheered.

“This building is going to look good,” Viser said. “Right now, it’s a hole in the wall and it’s an eyesore right in the core of our downtown. It’s going to be the best thing on the block. We’re just really excited about it.”

The Tuesday celebration at Venture Manor Realty marked a new era in the 32-year history of the nonprofit dedicated to addressing the basic human needs in the community. Sampson Partners, Inc. is expanding its building on Main Street, which will double the floor space to 11,000 square feet. It will help them receive, show and sell furniture along with building supplies.

“The backbone of this organization is the volunteers and we have several here right now,” Viser said after recognizing many people involved in the history and success. “There’s no way that this organization could exist if most people didn’t work for free, and that’s basically what happens.”

As the president of Sampson Partners, Viser expressed how he doesn’t mind spending $340,000 to make life better for many individuals. The plan is to be finished before the end of 2019 and paid off by the middle of 2020.

“If I didn’t believe that it was coming back to Sampson County many-fold, I would be a bit embarrassed to stand up here before you,” Viser said. “I do believe that. I’m going to be like Joe Namath … I’m going to guarantee a win.”

Viser added that payoff won’t be known until 10 years from now. But judging from the past to the present, Sampson Partners is on track for more success.

The assistance they provide includes food, clothing, shelter and other necessities. Primarily, Sampson Partners support is given to local nonprofits and various programs through churches. Some of them include United Way, U Care and Tim’s Gift. Support is also given to the Sampson County Department of Social Services. Pridgen emphasized assistance for natural disasters and fire and helping organizations such as the Salvation Army of Goldsboro.

“They come every month and pick up about 40 or 50 bags of clothes and it’s distributed worldwide,” he said.

Funding for operations comes from The Shop on Main Street, which sells clothing, furniture, household items and building supplies. Financial support comes from donors as well.

It started in 1986 as Clinton United Churches Crisis Center, Inc. and became known as Sampson Crisis Center, Inc. a few years later. During that time, Pridgen’s father, J.C. Pridgen Sr., was on the original board of directors. At the recent unveiling he thanked everyone for their support, which includes clothing donations.

“Sometimes I go the store in the morning and people can’t wait to bring it; they just leave it at the door,” said Pridgen, director of operations. “That’s good and it’s how our funds are generated.”

The group’s assistance has undergone several changes, one of them being the discontinuation of food distribution and crisis intervention in 2014. The thrift shop continues to be a profitable operation.

Through reorganization, the name changed to Sampson Partners in the summer of 2018 and over the past three years, the organization donated $30,000 to help people around the county. Along with Viser and Pridgen, the other directors are Peggy Melvin, Willie Mitchell, Margaret Spivey and Rhonda West. A seventh board member to handle management of furniture pickup will be added in the future.

The current location, at 309 E. Main St., occupies 6,400 square feet. One-fourth of the space is occupied by the local Child Advocacy Center. Sampson Partners paid $45,000 for the land from Lew Starling, but it was appraised at $30,000 more — something for which Viser was grateful. Viser said the organization has a strong financial position, with cash reserves over $100,000. So far, they’ve received $45,000 in gifts.

The project is something people want to be a part of — Viser said a good business model, with decades of experience, means profits are cranked out every day.

Before the big unveiling, Pridgen expressed his gratitude for the community support.

“The support has been great, particularly at donations,” he said about clothing, furniture, cash and volunteers always ready to lend a hand. “They’re dedicated workers. They come and assist in preparation of the items for display and so forth.”

Sampson Partners is always looking for assistance. Some of the needs include a commercial tenant for 1,500 square feet of space, donations of furniture and other household items, volunteers and physical labor for furniture moving. It was mentioned by officials that men are underrepresented among volunteers.

Currently, members are planning to increase furniture sales. During the transition period, Greg Thornton has provided warehouse space at no cost. Pridgen emphasized that merchandise with high quality is sold at discounted prices, similar to items at larger stores like Walmart and Target. It’s the reason they are moving away from the “thrift shop” stigma.

By the end of January, Sampson Partners would like to have a Spanish bilingual manager in place to help serve the Hispanic community. Some of the other plans include developing a website and changing signage on the existing building. A four-year plan for the building includes renovations, upgrading windows and doors, and considering a concrete pad to replace the current crawl space

H.N. Carr is overseeing the construction of the addition. Estimator Tyler Baxter is ready to see the improvement.

“We’re looking forward to working with the Sampson Partners group,” Baxter said. “It’s a great opportunity to help out a tremendous organization in the community and bring an exciting addition to downtown in a spot that needs development.”

To make the dream a reality, Sampson Partners will have a capital campaign with several levels of donations ranging from any amount, all the way up to $100,000. Online donations will be able to be submitted through the under-construction website. In the meantime, the organization is accepting checks made out to “Sampson Partners, Inc.,” which can be mailed to 309 E. Main St., Clinton, N.C. 28328. The business can be reached at 910-596-7023.

“That building is going to be a tool for giving for many years to come,” Viser said about the future improvement. “I hope it outlives us.”

Nonprofit adding to building space to serve community

By Chase Jordan [email protected]