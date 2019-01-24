Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• Jan. 18 — Christopher Scott Wilbourne, 43, of 101 Stanbourne Lane, Clinton, was charged with probation violation. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Feb. 13.

• Jan. 18 — Larry Claude Autry, 45, of 399 Hairr Lane, Salemburg, was charged with possession of stolen goods/property, breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering. Bond set at $25,000; court date is Jan. 25.

• Jan. 18 — Kristen Nicole Burns, 31, of 5381 N. U.S. 421 Hwy., Clinton, was charged with simple assault. No bond listed; court date is Feb. 11.

• Jan. 19 — Jonathan Dewayne Robinson, 28, of 1401 Spring Branch Road, Dunn, was charged with assault on a female. No bond listed; court date is Feb. 8.

• Jan. 19 — Brandy Nicole Jacobs, 31, of 222 Browns Church Road, Clinton, was charged with simple assault. No bond set; court date is Feb. 19.

• Jan. 19 — Quiana Monique Johnson, 25, of Bolivia, N.C., was charged with cyberstalking and harassing phone call. No bond set; court date is Feb. 19.

• Jan. 19 — Mercedes Cheyenne Long, 22, of 1330 Barker Road, Clinton, was charged with simple assault and injury to personal property. No bond listed; court date is Feb. 12.

• Jan. 20 — Elizabeth Hall Lacass, 38, of 441 Murphy Road, Clinton, was charged with trespass of real property. No bond set; court date is Feb. 5.

• Jan. 20 — Angela Marie Newton, 36, of 283 Thompson Ave., Turkey, was charged with simple assault. No bond listed; court date is Feb. 21.

• Jan. 20 — Dallas Dyronne Wilson, 45, of 471 McKoy Loop Road, Ivanhoe, was charged with two counts of trespassing. Bond set at $500; court date is Feb. 13.

• Jan. 21 — Shane Alan Johnson, 32, of 283 Thompson Ave., Turkey, was charged with assault on a female, assault on a government official, resist, delay and obstruct a public official and civil contempt of court. No bond set; court date is Feb. 21.

• Jan. 22 — William Eugene Perry, 35, of 701 Rodie Ave., Fayetteville, was served warrants on charges of obtaining property by false pretense, misdemeanor larceny and felony larceny, and a failure to appear on a count of larceny of a firearm. Bond set at $155,000; court date is Jan. 25.

• Jan. 22 —Takila Jamecia Alford, 35, of 2460 Herring Road, Rose Hill, was charged with breaking and enter to terrorize/injure and cyberstalking. Bond set at $11,500; court date is Feb. 11.

• Jan. 22 — Preston Brent Jackson, 35, of 1244 Taylors Bridge Hwy., Clinton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Feb. 12.

• Jan. 22 — Chelcie Janelle Lundy, 31, of 428 Royal Lane, Apt. B, Clinton, was charged with larceny by changing price tag, shoplifting and trespass of real property. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Feb. 18.

• Jan. 23 — Prentice Lamar Kerr, 19, of 212 Brantwood Court, Roseboro, was charged with simple assault and communicating threats. Bond set at $2,000; court date is Feb. 12.

• Jan. 23 — Danielle Breanna Lynch, 19, of 515 South Main St., Salemburg, was charged with assault on an individual with disability, simple assault, communicating threats and destruction/damage/vandalism of property. Bond set at $3,000; court date is Feb. 14.

• Jan. 23 — Trey Daquan Underwood, 18, of 5520 Turkey Hwy., Turkey, was charged with simple affray. No bond or court date listed.

• Jan. 23 — Heather Weachter Britt, 35, of 125 Still St., Autryville, was charged with possession of stolen goods/property, breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Jan. 25.

• Jan. 23 — Ray Anthony Joyner, 50, of 68 Weeping Willow Lane, Clinton, was charged with probation violation. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Feb. 6.

• Jan. 23 — Sean Randall Wade, 36, of 4231 Bradshaw Road, Clinton was charged with domestic violence protective order violation, possession of firearms by person subject to DVPO and possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond listed; court date is Jan. 25.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

