Christians only and the only Christians

On the day of the first Pentecost following the Lord’s crucifixion, burial, resurrection and ascension into heaven, the Holy Spirit came upon the apostle as promised and they proclaimed salvation in Jesus Christ to the multitudes present (Act 2:1-36). The scripture then states, “Now when they hear this, they were pricked in the heart, and said unto Peter and to the rest of the apostles, Men and brethren, what shall we do? Then Peter said unto them, Repent, and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins, and ye shall receive the gift of the Holy Ghost. For the promise is unto you, and to your children, and to all that are afar off, even as many as the Lord our God shall call. And with many other words did he testify and exhort, saying, Save yourselves from this untoward generation. Then they that gladly received his word were baptized: and the same day there were added unto them about three thousand souls” (Acts 2:37-41). The final verse of that chapter states that “the Lord added to the church daily such as should be saved” (Acts 2:47). We wish to ponder a couple of questions here. First, to what church did the Lord add them, and then just what kind of Christians were all these people.

That which brings about such questions is the common view and understanding of Christianity wherein it is made up of a large number of denominations, all having differing doctrines and practices, yet all calling themselves Christians. They then have to be differentiated between by adding some description to the name Christian. Thus some are said to be Baptist Christians, some Methodist Christians and so forth. We have heard this concept called “hyphenated-Christians”. It does not take a genius to realize that there were no denominations in existence at that time and that all that became Christians were just Christians, nothing more. They were all added to the one church, the one the Lord built (Matt. 16:18), the one over the which the Lord was the head (Eph. 1:22-23) and the one for which He shed His blood (Acts 20:28; Eph. 5:25). Thus they were Christians only. They were also the only Christians, for only those who had obeyed the commands given were added to the number.

So how is it that we have so many differing religious institutions, bearing differing names, teaching different doctrines and having differing practices, yet all supposedly wearing the name “Christian”? One very real possibility is that for far too many there is a misunderstanding of what constitutes a genuine Christian. There are numerous definitions listed in our English dictionaries for the word Christian. One is anyone who believes in Jesus Christ and another is one who is part of a religion based on the teachings of Jesus Christ. There are others, but these two present most of the problem as far as misunderstanding what a Christ is. First, just believing in Jesus Christ certainly does not constitute a Christian. If it did, Satan would be a Christian, for he certainly knows who Jesus Christ is. The apostle John pointed out how receiving Jesus and believing on His, name, one had “the power to become the sons of God” (John 1:12). They were not the sons of God, but they had the power to become such. Later John wrote of chief rulers that believed on Christ, but they would not confess Him “lest they should be put out of the synagogue” (John 12:42). Jesus Himself said that if one would not confess him before men, neither would He confess them before the Father (Matt. 10:32-33).

The second of those two definitions spoke of those whose doctrines and practices were based on the teachings of Christ. The problem with this is that it takes more than just being based on the teachings of Christ, it takes adhering to all the doctrine of Christ. A disciple is one who learns the teachings of, follows the teachings of and teaches the teachings of another. The disciples of Christ were called Christians first at Antioch (Acts 11:26). It is all the gospel of Christ that one must learn and obey, not just a small part upon which one’s doctrine and practice is based. Any changes from that which was preached and taught by those inspired apostles is said to be a perverted gospel and not to be followed (Gal. 1:6-9). Paul proclaimed the whole counsel of God to those of Ephesus as he did in every place (Acts 20:27; Col. 1:23). The only Christians ever to exist are those people who obeyed the gospel of Christ that is revealed through the inspired writers of the New Testament. We have heard some speak of “New Testament Christians” and such are any that are truly Christians, for only by obedience to it can one become a child of God, a Christian.

It may seem narrow minded to take such a stand, but it is a scriptural stand. Always remember, God is narrow-minded. His way is the strait and narrow way, but it is the only way that leads to eternal life (Matt. 7:13-14). Our land is full of broad and easy ways to follow, many calling themselves Christians, but to follow those ways is to follow the ways to destruction.

