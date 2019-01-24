Five glasses of milk

The writer of Hebrews said this to believers as stated in Hebrews 5:12, “For when for the time you ought to be teachers ye have need that one teach you again, which be the first principles of the oracles of God, and are become such as have need of milk and not of meat.”

The Lord, in this text, I believe, is saying to those of have been saved for a while, by now you should be able to lead others to Christ. The word teach in this context does not mean you have to have the gift of teaching but that you should be able to lead and guide someone to Christ as a result of what you tell them about Christ and the Salvation he offers.

It is impossible for any believer to teach and guide someone to Jesus Christ when they themselves do not understand the principles of the oracles of salvation for themselves. That is why in most churches there is not a consistent effort to witness for Christ. I have many friends from many different churches and I was shocked to learn that most of them have not been taught how to win others to Christ. This only leads to one logical conclusion. We have too many babes in Christ who should by now be eating the meat of God’s word and we have to many believers trying o teach and preach, who in reality, need to be put back on milk.

The bible says as long as you are still drinking milk, you are unskillful in the Word of God. As long as you are drinking milk, you are immature as a new born baby. As long as you are drinking milk, you will never be able to have spiritual discernment about anything. Without spiritual discernment, you will not be able to tell the difference between good and evil. You will not be able to tell the difference between a child of God and a child of the devil. You will not be able to see what God is doing in your life as well as what Satan is doing in your life. And you will not be able to really see what is going on in this world, in politics and even in your own house.

A new born baby needs milk, before they are able to eat solid foods or meat. The same is true with Christians. You have to be able to digest the milk of God’s Word before you can eat the meat of God’s Word.

The milk of God’s Word can best be described as the divine truth concerning salvation. It is shocking that so many do not understand the basic tenets of salvation even after being “in church” for so many years.

Please allow me to present to you five glasses of milk as an exercise to show you where you are. These five glasses of milk will be in the form of five questions. I will first give the questions, allowing you to answer them for yourselves. Then you can read the answers to see where you stand as a believer or Christian.

• If somebody ask you, what must I do to be saved, what would you say using one word as your answer? (2) What did God declare about you that allows you to be saved? (3) At what moment did you receive the free gift of Eternal Life? (4) Who are the JUST people of God? (5) The Just must live by faith and not by sight. What does that mean.?

• The one word answer to the question, what must I do to be saved is believe! John 3:15 says, “For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” Romans 3:21-22 says, “But now the righteousness of God, without the law is manifested, being witnessed by the law and the prophets, even the righteousness of God which is by faith of Jesus Christ unto all and upon all them that believe; for there is no difference.

• What allows you to be saved is the declaration made by God in heaven that says, you are righteous! This is supported by Romans 3:23-26. Please read that passage for yourself. No church or pastor can declare you righteous.

• The moment you confessed Jesus as Lord and believed in your heart that God raised Jesus from the dead, you were saved. This is supported by John 10:9-10. This can happen at any time and at any place.

• The just people of God are those whom He has declared righteous. Again, this is supported by Romans 3:23-26

• All believers are JUST as a result of being declared righteous by God, which comes as a result of believing. The believer must believe and live by this simply because this is what God said. The believer must not, if indeed, he/she is saved, go about trying to prove they are indeed saved. Church folk often live by sight. They want to see you going to church. They want to see you dressing a certain way, talking a certain way and doing certain things. As the JUST, you must believe you are who God says you are. Faith cometh by hearing the word of God. As a believer you must live according to the Word of God and not according to the word of your church doctrine or by the word of some Pastor.

Where do you stand, after drinking these five glasses of milk?

By Gilbert Owens Contributing columnist

Gilbert Owens is the pastor of Kingdom of God Ministries.

