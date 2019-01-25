Midway Middle named among ’schools to watch’

Midway Middle School students participate in the Community Service Day recently with Grant Jones, a Sampson County Ranger. The school is being recognized for national recognition. -

Sampson County’s Midway Middle School recently earned national recognition for success in the classroom.

The National Forum to Accelerate Middle-Grades Reform and the NC Association for Middle Level Education (NCMLE) recently announced that Midway Middle School is a 2019 School to Watch. According to NCLME, Schools to Watch are considered to be on a “sustained trajectory of improvement and can serve as models for other schools.” The school is the first national winner for the Sampson County Schools system.

Principal Kevin Hunter, now in his third year, attributes the school’s success to teachers, the learning environment and child development. Hunter said his staff were excellent and “sets high expectations and does not settle for excuses.”

He is also proud of the parental and community support for the school, including Community Service Day and donations of instructional supplies. During the 2017-2018 testing results, Midway Middle exceeded growth expectations set by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction.

Midway Middle and other recognized schools will be featured in state and national publications. They will also receive visits by educators and serve as a model for others using the “Schools to Watch” criteria for improvement and reform. Midway Middle will also be recognized during the NCMLE Conference in Greensboro, held Sunday, March 3 through Tuesday, March 5 and nationally at the Forum’s National Schools to Watch Conference.

Since 1999, the National Forum has recognized Schools to Watch for meeting criteria for academic excellence and for being developmentally responsive, socially equitable, and organizationally structured with a shared vision. According to the National Forum, the schools that achieve this distinction “have a sense of purpose that drives every facet of practice and decision-making.” In addition to applying for the national distinction, schools must have a site visit to demonstrate that they meet the Schools to Watch criteria. Data, lessons, and student work all must be reviewed in the visit.

According to NCMLE, middle schools that earn the honor are academically excellent as these schools challenge all students to use their minds well; developmentally responsive as they are sensitive to the unique developmental challenges of early adolescence; socially equitable by being democratic and fair, providing every student with high-quality teachers, resources, and support; and organizationally structured and supported by sharing a vision and promoting a learning community of practice.

Dr. Eric Bracy, superintendent of Sampson County Schools, said the national recognition is a huge honor the district and the Midway community.

“The work that is being done in our middle schools is strategic and purposeful, this award is a testament to the tremendous efforts of the Midway Middle staff and administration,” Bracy said. “The process to achieve this distinction is rigorous. For one of our schools to earn this honor is a validation of the work that is under way in Sampson County Schools to ensure that every child is achieving at high levels.”

More information on the National Schools to Watch award is available at www.middlegradesforum.org/schools-to-watch.

Midway Middle School students participate in the Community Service Day recently with Grant Jones, a Sampson County Ranger. The school is being recognized for national recognition. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_Service-Day_11.jpg Midway Middle School students participate in the Community Service Day recently with Grant Jones, a Sampson County Ranger. The school is being recognized for national recognition.