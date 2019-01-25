Library’s adult program starts

Teresa Bradshaw is looking for to leading the adult services program at libraries throughout Sampson County. - At the Sampson-Clinton Public Library, Teresa Bradshaw is working to provide a variety of programs. -

Teresa Bradshaw believes the library has a lot to offer everybody, especially adults.

As the Adult Services Coordinator for the Sampson-Clinton Public Library, she wants to add more services and is laying the groundwork for new programs.

“I’m very excited about what we are going to be doing at the libraries for the residents of Sampson County,” Bradshaw said.

The position and program is new to the local library system. Its goal is to bring more adults to local facilities to take advantage of services at all four branches. Bradshaw, a Sampson County native is excited about coming to the library. Bradshaw graduated from Midway High School and attended the University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology. She spent 14 years as the office manager and agent for Powell’s Insurance. Now, Bradshaw is ready to work with a variety of different adults groups, from ages 18 and up.

“I think Sampson County folks will enjoy the events and programs that we do,” she said.

One of the initiatives is a career skills series through a partnership with Sampson Community College. It’s scheduled to kickoff in march and will continue through May. The topics are basic computer skills, resume building, and interviewing skills. After completing a two-day course for the computer lesson, participants will receive a certificate and continuing education credits. Bradshaw it’s been a major request.

She is inviting small businesses to form partnerships with the library system to share skills and trades with patrons.

“We have a lot of really talented business people in this area,” she said. “We really want to partner with them too.”

Some of the other future plans include smartphone classes, an adult summer reading program, and a book club with the first book of discussion being “The Masterpiece,” a Christian fiction story by Francine Rivers. Bradshaw is also encouraging local authors to contact the library workshop or meet-and-greet events.

“We want them to contact us so that we can start forming a list of all the authors around here,” she said. “Hopefully, we’ll be able to get them to come in, bring their books and talk about it.”

She believes that libraries should be the center of culture and learning in communities. Along with Sampson, residents in other neighboring counties may receive a library card for services. The seven other are Johnston, Wayne, Duplin, Pender, Bladen, Cumberland, and Harnett counties.

“The children get their storytime and other stuff, but there’s so much here than just books,” Bradshaw said “Technology is driving a lot of what we do too.”

Some of that include having access to Wi-Fi, DVDs and eBooks, which can be checked out online.

“We’re really trying to cater to what the residents of Sampson County need and want,” she said about education and entertainment. “It’s just not that we’re going to order any ol’ book. We plan to reach a wider audience with our web presence and social media too.”

Services coordinator connects with community

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

CAREER SKILLS SCHEDULE BASIC COMPUTER SKILLS Tuesday, March 5 – Wednesday, March 6 — J.C. Holliday Library, 217 Graham St., Clinton. Tuesday, March 12 – Wednesday, March 13 — Bryan Memorial Library, 302 Weeksdale St., Newton Grove Tuesday, March 19 – Wednesday, March 20 — Roseboro Library, 300 W. Roseboro St., Roseboro Tuesday, March 26 – Wednesday, March 27 — Miriam Lamb Library, 144 S. Church St., Garland RESUME BUILDER Wednesday, April 3 — Bryan Memorial Library, Newton Grove Friday, April 5 — J.C. Holliday Library, Clinton Wednesday, April 10 — Roseboro Library Wednesday, April 17 — Miriam Lamb Library, Garland INTERVIEW SKILLS WORKSHOP Wednesday, May 1 — J.C. Holliday Library, Clinton Wednesday, May 8 — Bryan Memorial Library, Newton Grove Wednesday, May 15 — Roseboro Library Wednesday, May 22 — Miriam Lamb Library, Garland — All sessions are scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon. Registration is available by calling 910-592-4153.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617.

