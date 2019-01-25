Clement Elementary recognizes honor students

Clement Elementary has named the honor students for the second nine weeks.

Superintendent’s List

Third grade — Naylor Barbour, Ryleigh Dale, Kyn’ya Howard, Aubrey Williams

Fourth grade — Harley Bellis, Chase Jackson, Gracie Williams, Tanner Williams

Fifth grade — Jacob Ratliff

Principal’s List

Third grade — Alexis Anderson, Alexandria Armwood, Connor Brewington, Kaliyah Corbin, Kalaya Dawson, Jocelyn Fuentes-Cruz, Alex Gonzalez, Ethan Holland, Connor Jackson, Braylon Knowles, Madison Lucas, Javion Phillips, Caleb Vinson, Wade Ward, Jocelyn Williams

Fourth grade — Caleb Faircloth, Isabel Fincham, Kash Jackson, Alfredo Mosqueda, Macy Nunnery, Gabriel Pintor, Vairon Rangel, Alana Underwood, Lucas Wilson

Fifth grade — Liliana Almonte, Jacob Anderson, Dalton Barefoot, Daylan Barefoot, Perla Canales, Argelia Cruz, Concito DelRio, Mason Edge, Sheyla Gutierrez, Gracyn Hall, Jacob Holland, Bridget Jenness, Riley Kennedy, Dylan Knowles, Johnathan Locklear, Emma Phillips, Luis Resendiz-Garcia, Lindsey Royal, Christian Spell

Honor Roll

Third grade — Odalis Antonio-Vasquez, Dylan Ballington, Shawn Barefoot, Emanuel Canales, Justin Christian, Tadarious Darden, Noah Davis, Graclyn Faircloth, Aizmar Garcia Luna, Jillian Heflin, Hunter Horne, Madison Kerns, Ashton Lambert, Ezyriah Melvin, Ashleigh Mercer, Valeria Rangel Castro, Kayla Rodriguez-Dominguez, Olivia Sessoms, Ayden Sharpe, Aaron Tyndall, Mauricio Vasquez-Garcia, Elvin Ventura-Cruz, Xavier Williams

Fourth grade — Lee Ballington, Grayson Barbour, Carlee Booyer, Harmoney Brewington, Kaled Garcia, Liliana Gonzalez, Candace Hair, Nancy Jones, Emilia Luna, Shelby Matthews, Henry Montufar, Maggie Phillips, Tucker Price, Peyton Purvis, Tiah’dea Sanchez, Tiahnna Sutton, Laura Ward, John Williams

Fifth grade — Alex Almonte, Alexis Antonio, Ebelin Antonio-Vasquez, Jennifer Antonio, Grace Bullard, Alicia Cruz, Jeremiah Dipre, Ashley Gaspar-Martinez, Collin Goodman, Morgan Howard, Bethany Hall, Brody Hall, Juan Ibarra, Cale Jackson, Chase Johnson, Pearl Johnson, Sandra Lopez Mondragon, James McPhail, Enyzha Melvin, Daniel Mosqueda-Deciga, Janet Stewart, Gustavo Ventura, Misael Ventura, Steven Young