Beaman Street bridge open

A heavily-trafficked section of Beaman Street, closed for the majority of the past year, has been reopened following a comprehensive utility relocation and bridge replacement.

The Beaman Street bridge was closed from the end of January to the end of April 2018 for a utility relocation before being reopened for months. It was closed again in August 2018 for more utility work and the bridge project, which was completed earlier this week.

The segment has served as a familiar pass-through to many motorists using it as a connector from the heart of Clinton to U.S. 421 and U.S. 701. Work on the bridge, located in the area of Clinton Urgent Care and Clinton Fire Department’s Beaman Street station, initially had an expected April 2018 start date and a projected October completion. However, necessary utility relocation delayed matters for months.

Back in August, Keith Eason, district engineer for the N.C. Department of Transportation (DOT), cited utility conflicts for the delays, leading to the roadway being open for six months in the middle of 2018 before the project could be finished with the projected six-month bridge project.

Motorists were detoured to U.S. 701 Business along side streets Peterson Street and McArthur Lane during the closures. Sampson Regional Medical Center officials urged patients to follow detours in reaching Clinton Urgent Care, which continued to operate on regular business hours.

Planning for the utility relocation and bridge project began in earnest in the fall of 2016, when DOT informed the City of Clinton that the Beaman Street bridge was selected for replacement as part of a biannual study that factors in bridge condition, then prioritizes needs based on available funds.

As part of a multi-step process between the city and DOT, utilities were located and a consultant was brought in to work with city officials through the design.

About a year later, in September 2017, the City Council approved a bid from Herring Rivenbark for utility relocation in the amount of $431,050 after reviewing the bids over the summer. That base bid did not include a 10 percent contingency and engineering fees. The city fronted the funds for that, but was expected to be fully reimbursed by the state, City engineer Russell Byrd said.

Moving water and sewer to the west side of the bridge, as well as having Duke Progress move its utilities — replacing decrepit pipe with superior material — was a necessary measure to “get out of the way of the bridge, so we can work on those utilities when we need to,” Byrd previously explained. “It’s always better to be proactive and move utilities first.”

The entire goal of the project was to ensure the integrity of vital infrastructure.

“We just want to ensure that the infrastructure is sound,” Byrd said last year. “As we’ve done with N.C. 24, the goal with any (utility relocation) is to complete it in conjunction or ahead of the DOT project. Once that is completed, the actual bridge itself will be replaced. The existing bridge is much smaller than the new one will be. That new bridge will be much wider and much longer.”

Detours end with replacement, utility relocation complete

