Garland seniors stay busy with activities

Over the last couple of weeks, the Garland Senior Center has been busy participating in various activities.

Mr. Calvin Artis and his wife Emma visited the Garland Senior Center Jan. 16. Mr. and Mrs. Artis are two of our most dedicated volunteers here at the center. They delighted our taste buds with some scrumptious southern soul food dishes that included collards, chitterlings and candied yams. Everyone was so busy enjoying their delicious food and fellowshipping with their friends, that time just seemed to fly by.

How we were able to have three programs in such a small space and short time span, I will never know, but God makes it all possible. Like all things great and small He makes a way.

Garland Senior Center participant Rebecca Jenkins gave a moving presentation in a touching tribute ceremony to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. As everyone sang the spiritual song “We Shall Overcome,” we were all reminded of how Dr. King gave his life to ensure the freedom of so many others. He laid his life down as a martyr, for us all. Quite a man. A legend among legends.

Dr. Vern Locklear and his team of foot care specialists were able to service over 30 people at the Garland Senior Center Jan. 15. We are all so very thankful to him and his staff for all the things they do to help ensure the health of our feet. We always look forward to seeing them.

Mary Smith was happy to tell us all about the different foods that help fight flu. It’s amazing how the foods we eat are like medicine for our bodies.

For more information about any past or upcoming programs or events at Garland Senior Center, please contact Marie Faircloth at 910-596-8246 or 910-529-3931 or Mary Smith at 910-284-6427 or 910-529-3931.

