Local student wins Charlotte Hornets art contest

Ace Matthews stands by his artwork displayed at the Spectrum Center. - During a Charlotte Hornets game, Ace Matthews receives recognition for winning an art contest hosted by the franchise. - With a smile, Ace Matthews displays his artwork during a Charlotte Hornets basketball game. - After winning an art contest by the Hornets, Ace Matthews received a autographed jersey by Kemba Walker. - - Ace Matthews’ winning artwork. - -

Ace Matthews loves basketball and wants to be an NBA player when he grows up. Through his artistic talents, the 8-year-old was thrilled to hear his name announced in a large arena.

During a Charlotte Hornets game at the Spectrum Center, Ace was honored as the youth grand prize winner in an art contest celebrating the 30th anniversary of the franchise.

“I felt happy because I was being recognized,” Matthews said. “It was great because I have always dreamed to be an NBA basketball player and be up close to an NBA basketball game on the court.”

The third-grader attending Midway Elementary School is the son of Lora and Dustin Squibb of Fayetteville and Scott and Lauren Matthews of Roseboro. He’s a huge fan of players like Michael Jordan, Muggsy Bogues, and other basketball legends. Ace’s mother Lora Squibb said it was a neat experience for her son to have.

“I think the excitement of going out on the court was a thrill for him,” his mother Lora Squibb said. “It’s like a child’s dream.”

With the Charlotte Hornets celebrating its 30th anniversary, the contest theme was “The History of NBA Basketball in Charlotte.” Contestants created work showing the history of the league in the city. Ace and his family learned about it after the announcement in the summer. He’s competed in other local contests, but this one was the biggest and it came with a lot of fun.

“He loves basketball and he’s been playing since he was 3 years old,” Squibb said.

After doing research, Ace created a composite with pictures of players making history on the court, next to their stats and accomplishments. In the center, pieces of a basketball were cut into a 30 for the celebration, among other colorful creations. It took Ace awhile to paint it, since he’s used to working with markers, crayons and pencils.

“It took him awhile because the paint had to dry in between the different levels of the things that he did,” Squibb said. “He put a lot of work and effort in.”

The family sent a photograph to the organization and Ace was selected by a panel of judges as a semifinalist in the youth category for participants under 18. From that moment, the national public voted in the fall and Ace received the most and became the grand prize winner. Ace and his parents were notified several weeks later.

“Thank you to my family, friends and everyone who voted for me,” Ace said.

Along with the adult grand prize winner, Ace was awarded four tickets to a game, and an autographed jersey from point guard Kemba Walker. His art piece is being displayed at the Spectrum Center for one year. Ace attended a game on Jan. 19, with his family and enjoyed seeing several players get honored during the game. In the third quarter, Ace was honored with artwork and was shown on the Jumbotron.

“My favorite part was being recognized because I was put on the Jumbotron and they announced my name,” he said.

With breaks from school, he receives one-on-one instruction and attends basketball camps. Some of them were hosted by the Charlotte Hornets, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and North Carolina State University. When Ace is away from the basketball court, he will continue to hold markers and crayons in his hand to perfect his moves on the canvas.

“I want to keep working on my art skills so I can become an NBA superstar and an artist,” he said.

Ace Matthews stands by his artwork displayed at the Spectrum Center. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_Ace__2.jpg Ace Matthews stands by his artwork displayed at the Spectrum Center. During a Charlotte Hornets game, Ace Matthews receives recognition for winning an art contest hosted by the franchise. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_Ace_3.jpg During a Charlotte Hornets game, Ace Matthews receives recognition for winning an art contest hosted by the franchise. With a smile, Ace Matthews displays his artwork during a Charlotte Hornets basketball game. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_ACE__1.jpg With a smile, Ace Matthews displays his artwork during a Charlotte Hornets basketball game. After winning an art contest by the Hornets, Ace Matthews received a autographed jersey by Kemba Walker. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_Ace_5.jpg After winning an art contest by the Hornets, Ace Matthews received a autographed jersey by Kemba Walker. Ace Matthews’ winning artwork. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_Ace_9.jpg Ace Matthews’ winning artwork.

Midway student, 8, wins Hornets art contest

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.