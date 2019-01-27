Food pantry aids ‘insecure’ SCC students

Sampson Community College SGA members volunteer their time to work at the Viking Fuel Food Pantry, a free service to students in need of food. -

Even at Sampson Community College, administration has to consider the growing number of food insecure students walking across the campus.

In an effort to combat those growing numbers, Student Engagement coordinator Amanda Raynor and Student Government Association president Phoebe Miller have worked to implement a food pantry program that sends items home with those in need.

“The idea of the Viking Fuel Food Pantry came from a conversation that Phoebe Miller and I had in June as we were planning the SGA activities for the school year and we discussed how we could best meet the needs of our food insecure students on campus,” Raynor said.

After contacting a representative from Wilson Community College, Raynor and Lisa Turlington, Dean for Advancement, visited the school’s pantry and gained a better understanding of how it was operated. They brought the idea back to Sampson, and for the last several months, the pantry has been able to serve more than 50 students.

“I sent out an anonymous survey for the students on campus to fill out and with the data that was collected, it was evident that the college was in need of a pantry,” Raynor explained. “I emailed the staff and faculty on campus and notified them of the vision of the pantry and they were so gracious and began collecting items for the pantry.”

Several local businesses, Raynor said, also jumped on board, donating items like cloth reusable grocery bags, cases of pickles, cases of bottled water and boxes of canned food items.

With those donations in hand, the Viking Fuel Food Pantry officially opened Nov. 13, just in time to assist many of the students who were impacted by Hurricane Florence. The pantry is open Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 9-10 a.m. and Tuesday nights from 5:15-6:15 p.m. or by appointment.

“The mission of the food pantry is to provide momentary food assistance to Sampson Community College students at no cost,” Raynor said. “The only requirement to receive items is a valid (SCC) student ID, and they must be a current student.”

Students are asked to complete an anonymous survey before they receive items.

During their visit to the pantry, the recipient receives a reusable grocery bag with a bottle of water, granola bar, two canned food items, fruit and a pack of noodles. Students are asked to keep the reusable bag to bring back during subsequent visits.

Additional personal hygiene items have been donated and they are also added to the bag.

“The goal of the bag is that enough food will given to feed the student for the day,” Raynor said. “I want the students to be supported in every way possible by our school, so that they will succeed and complete their classes, degree, or certification.”

According to Raynor, the long-term goal of the pantry is to continue to operate and meet the needs for the food insecure students on our campus

“The students that we have on a weekly basis are extremely grateful and thankful,” Raynor said. “I have been amazed and overwhelmed by the positive response that the pantry has received on campus. It’s a tremendous feeling to know that our food insecure students’ needs are being met and that we had a small impact in that.”

Raynor and the SGA plan to host food drives twice a year to collect items and keep up with the demands of the students. The following items are welcomed through donation:

• Bottled water

• Deodorant and personal hygiene items for men and women

• Canned foods (soup, stew, chili, vegetables, ravioli, foods that can be heated in the campus microwaves, etc.)

• Nabs/crackers

• Ramen noodles, soup in a cup

• Applesauce

• Fruit and pudding cups

• Granola bars

• Trail mix

• Nuts

Sampson Community College SGA members volunteer their time to work at the Viking Fuel Food Pantry, a free service to students in need of food. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_download-1-.jpg Sampson Community College SGA members volunteer their time to work at the Viking Fuel Food Pantry, a free service to students in need of food.

By Kristy D. Carter [email protected]

Reach Kristy D. Carter at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd. Like us on Facebook.

Reach Kristy D. Carter at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd. Like us on Facebook.