U Care drawing set for Feb. 8

With Valentine’s Day coming up, U Care is preparing for its biggest fundraiser of the year.

The annual Reverse Drawing is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8 at the Sampson County Exposition Center’s Prestage Hall, 414 Warsaw Road, Clinton. Tickets are now available for $100 each and 299 are being sold. A single ticket comes with a dine-in-only prime rib dinner for two and a chance to win $5,000. All proceeds from the event will go towards helping domestic violence victims and families in Sampson County.

“We look forward to having it each year,” U Care Board Member Perry Solice said about money going to help people escape unfortunate situations. For that reason, the cost of a ticket is worth the admission.

In 2018, more than 90 families stayed in the emergency shelter for a combined 1,104 nights, with the average stay being four weeks. The organization helped more than 586 adults and from that group 27 were men. Along with the parents, 788 children were assisted. When it comes to sexual abuse, 41 were assaulted and according to U Care officials, one escaped human trafficking.

Described as “reverse bingo” the event also includes a silent auction and penny social featuring donations from businesses supporting U Care’s efforts to help victims in Sampson County. Music will be provided by Michael Daughtry. Through the Reverse Drawing, U Care leaders are working to raise money to make sure the services continue. Some of it include support for the courtroom, transportation, emergency financial assistance and food. Last year, more than 5,500 meals were served. Clothing is also provided through the Bee Hive Store located in Clinton and Newton Grove.

Each year, U Care Director Pamela Gonzalez shows appreciations to community members for supporting the event.

“The reverse drawing provides us the funds that we need to operate, when grants are slow with payments and during emergency situations,” Gonzalez said referring to flooding issues after Hurricane Frances. “That money goes towards us keeping the shelter doors open so we can take care of clients.”

With the government shutdown, officials also stressed that payments for federal grants have come to an halt. The hardship is a threat to U Care’s ability to provide services. At this time, Gonzalez emphasized the importance of community members giving back.

“We are really pushing for a lot of participation this year, especially with the shutdown,” said Dr. S. Strayhorn, board member. “We would really like to have the support of the community to back us this year with a funds being restricted.”

All donations are tax-deductible. For more information about the event or to purchase tickets, contact Gonzalez at 910-596-0931. U Care Inc. can be accessed through Facebook by typing “U Care Inc.” in the search bar or by visiting www.ucarenc.com.

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

