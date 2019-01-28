Scholarship to benefit local welding students

Daniel Best with girlfriend Brooke. A memorial scholarship has been set in place at Sampson Community College. -

Thanks to a special gift from the family of former student, Daniel Best, future students of Sampson Community College’s Welding Technology program will be able to get their degree and pursue a career in welding.

Beth Best, mother of Daniel, who passed away late last year, has established the Daniel Best Memorial Scholarship through the Sampson Community College Foundation this week. The fund will preserve Daniel’s memory and aid those who are intrigued by metal-working and want to make it their career. Daniel, a Clinton High School graduate, was enrolled in SCC’s welding program.

“We are touched that Daniel’s family wants to honor his memory by helping other students pursue careers in welding,” Lisa Turlington, SCC’s Foundation Director, says. “His fun-loving spirit and generous nature will be his legacy at Sampson Community College.”

Merrie McLamb, a family member of Daniel’s who also serves on the SCC Foundation Board, says the gesture doesn’t surprise her.

“I find it heartwarming and most fitting that a memorial scholarship for welding be established to honor Daniel Best’s memory,” she says. “Allowing other students to go through this program that meant so much to Daniel and reach their goal of becoming welders is an excellent tribute.”

In his short time at SCC, he left a lasting impression on many of those he touched.

“I watched Daniel grow from a small boy to a young man, and two things never changed, his contagious smile and jokester personality” says Blair Hairr, Dean of Student Services. “To continue his memory through a welding scholarship at SCC warms my heart for his family, as well as future scholars. Education is one of the greatest gifts you can ever give someone.”

Wanda Capps, vice president of academic affairs, also expressed her appreciation of the selflessness of the Best family even in times of turmoil.

“Daniel certainly holds a special place in many hearts and this gift will memorialize his life and the impact he had upon so many. While the gift of a memorial scholarship by his family will assist in securing an educational path it will also serve to inspire those who receive the scholarship. It is a meaningful gift in honoring his life while impacting the lives of future students.”

Best says it makes her feel good to know that her son can help future students.

“I think he loved everyone,” she says. “And I think everyone loved him.”

To contribute to the Daniel Best Memorial Scholarship fund, mail donations to Sampson Community College, P.O. Box 318, Clinton, NC 28329 or donate at www.sampsoncc.edu/foundation/ways-to-give.

Daniel Best with girlfriend Brooke. A memorial scholarship has been set in place at Sampson Community College. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_Best.jpg Daniel Best with girlfriend Brooke. A memorial scholarship has been set in place at Sampson Community College.