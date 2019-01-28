Roseboro students recognized

The Roseboro Elementary Students of the Month for January are Elohim Garcia Campos, Neil Stark, Melanie Domingues Jimenez, Tavion Williams, Olivia McDuffie, Yahir Telles, Zach Shatley, Amelia Rich, Chloe Stokes, Minaudia Jean Gilles, Brylee Honeycutt, Kaylee Bard, Currie Faircloth, Shiyah James and Parker Hinson. -

