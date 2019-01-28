Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• Jan. 25 — Raymond Tate Farmer, 26, of 1523 Yellow Skin Road, Autryville, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Bond set at $2,000; court date is Feb. 14.

• Jan. 26 — Howard Lee Carroll, 38, of 565 Garland Airport Road, Garland, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Feb. 20.

• Jan. 26 — Camden Antoine McLaurin, 28, of 633 Boone St., Roseboro, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and failure to appear on a count of child support. Bond set at $2,338; court date is Feb. 25.

• Jan. 27 — Joshua Ryan Autry, 23, of 289 Butler Island Road, Roseboro, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, two counts of resisting public officer, driving while license revoked and no operator’s license. Bond set at $9,000; court date is Feb. 19.

• Jan. 27 — Omar Martinez Reynoso, 20, of 6575 Hobbton Hwy., Clinton, was charged with reckless driving, no motorcycle endorsement, speeding 120 mph in a 55 mph zone and felony fleeing to elude in a motor vehicle. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Feb. 8.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

