High-speed chase ends in wreck, charges

A man who led law enforcement on a high-speed chase — in excess of twice the posted limit — before subsequently wrecking the motorcycle he was operating has been charged in the Sunday incident, during which he was sustained non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

According to reports, on Sunday, a Sampson County Sheriff’s deputy observed a motorcycle “traveling at a high rate of speed” on Keener Road, in close proximity to U.S. 701, Sheriff’s Lt. Marcus Smith said. The deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop, however the operator, later identified as Omar Martinez Reynoso, 20, failed to yield to the officer, Smith stated.

“The motorcycle continued towards McMullen’s Crossroads and the driver lost control of the motorcycle and wrecked,” the sheriff’s lieutenant said. “The driver was transported by EMS for minor injuries and was charged.”

Reynoso, whose address is listed as 6575 Hobbton Hwy., Clinton, was charged with reckless driving, no motorcycle endorsement, speeding 120 mph in a 55 mph zone and felony fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle.

Reynoso’s bond was set at $2,500 secured. He has a court date of Feb. 8.

