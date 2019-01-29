STEM partnership launches

Sampson Middle School eighth-grade student Christy Luna is one of many participating in the I-40 EAST student enrichment program hosted by the University of North Carolina at Wilmington. - As part of the I-40 EAST program, students are engaged in activities in science, engineering, agriculture and technology. -

A partnership between Clinton City Schools and the University of North Carolina at Wilmington is bringing an enrichment program to local middle school students.

I-40 E.A.S.T. is a student STEM program that will bring engineering, agriculture, science and technology to students through a two-year project that is facilitated by UNCW and funded by the Burroughs Wellcome Student STEM Enrichment Program and engages students from communities in the Southeastern portion of the state.

The program launched at Sampson Middle School this past Saturday. Clinton City Schools’ students participating in the program will meet one Saturday a month from now until May. Both Sampson County Schools and Duplin County Schools are taking part in the initiative.

According to Angela Whitehead, STEM coordinator for Clinton City Schools, students will participate in lab-based scientific investigation, career exploration, public presentations, planning for community development and STEM entrepreneurship and then use these activities to leverage the resources found throughout Sampson County and explore options for future careers.

“I am excited that our students will have the opportunity to work with UNCW and learn more about STEM opportunities and careers locally,” Whitehead shared. “I only wish more students would have taken advantage of this free and prestigious opportunity to network with UNCW.”

All eighth-grade students were invited to sign up and capture one of the 32 slots open for Clinton City Schools. Whitehead said there are 13 participants who joined and will be working with UNCW graduate-student mentors, along with teachers from the district.

During the first year of the program, students will culminate the experience during a week-long STEM summer camp. At the end of the second year, students will participate in a Research and Development Institute focused on entrepreneurship. Both activities will take place on the campus of UNCW in Wilmington.

This free program also provides transportation from various pick up points throughout the district, as well as snacks and lunch to those students participating.

Assisting with the program are Clinton High School CTE teacher Chaka Shipp and Sampson Middle School science teacher Brooke Prichette.

The graduate students travel to Sampson Middle School or Sampson Community College once a month and conduct the STEM labs and investigations with students.

Sampson Middle teams with UNCW

