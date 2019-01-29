Peterson advances in HCA poetry contest

Pictured are second place winner Will deAndrade; Sophie Dixon; first place winner Gracy Peterson; third place winner ViviAnn Johnson; and Rhylee Pope. - Gracy Peterson, the 2019 HCA Poetry Out Loud Champion, and coordinator Natalie Pope. -

The 6th annual Poetry Out Loud student recitation competition was held Thursday, Jan. 24, at Harrells Christian Academy.

Five students vied for the coveted title and the chance to compete at the state competition to be held in Greensboro next month. Poetry Out Loud is a nation-wide program that encourages high school students to develop a new appreciation for poetry from both classic and contemporary authors and a variety of poetic genres.

Eleventh grader Gracy Peterson won first place and will advance to the state competition to compete for a $200 award and an all-expense paid trip to Washington, D.C. for the national competition.