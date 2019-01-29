Local students attend leadership conference

The Clinton and Clinton-Sampson Rotary clubs sponsored local young leaders to attend a Rotary Youth Leadership Awards workshop at Trinity Center in Emerald Isle. -

Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA) is a program of Rotary International designed to promote leadership ability in young people, with a particular focus on high school juniors.

Its goals include developing specific skills in communication, problem solving, and leadership strategies. The highlight of this selective program is an intensive weekend workshop in which participants learn from community leaders, inspirational speakers, and peer mentors.

The Clinton and Clinton-Sampson Rotary clubs sponsored local young leaders in attending a RYLA workshop at Trinity Center on Emerald Isle Jan. 25-27. After passing a selection process that included both a written application and a personal interview, the following young leaders were chosen:

• Emma Gillis, Midway High School

• Emma White, Mintz Christian Academy

• Mary Phipps, Hobbton High School

• Anna Sutton, Hobbton High School

• Jaelyn Dove, Sampson Early College High School

• James Carr, Sampson Early College High School

• Savanna Mathis, Clinton High School

• Adrian Donatelli, Clinton High School

• Reid Walters, Clinton High School

• Susanna Jaramillo, Lakewood High School

• Nidaria Powell, Lakewood High School, counselor