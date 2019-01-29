Berry workshop to offer wisdom to local residents

Hardison - Brad Hardison speaks to community members about managing fruit trees. -

Sampson County Cooperative Extension is giving residents a chance to learn about growing blueberries with help from North Carolina State University.

Registration is underway for a Blueberry Selection and Pruning Workshop, scheduled for 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, at the Horticulture Crops Research Station, 2450 Faison Hwy., Clinton. Training will focus on selection, production and pruning. The class will be taught by Dr. Bill Cline, NCSU blueberry specialist. Brad Hardison, extension agent for horticulture in Sampson County, said one of the highlights of the event is Cline’s involvement.

Since 1995, Cline has served as the Blueberry Extension Horticulturist for the university, while providing support to agents across North Carolina. He also runs the N.C. Blueberry Journal, a blog focusing on matters such as disease concerns, cultivars, propagation and guidelines for timely maintenance.

“We are lucky to have his expertise at this workshop,” Hardison said.

During the first part of the class, Cline is presenting different types of blueberries that grow best in the region. Participants will also learn about site selection, planting, care for the berries and pruning. Under the supervision of Cline and Hardison, participants will go outside to practice on pruning bushes.

“This will allow you to become comfortable pruning before testing your new skills at home,” Hardison said.

The class is free to the public. Extension agents are asking participants to bring their own hand shears or loopers, and dress appropriately for the weather. The hands-on part of the class is being held outdoors. For more information or to register, contact the Sampson Extension Center at 910-592-7161.

“Anyone can attend and we encourage anyone with blueberry bushes at home to join us,” he said.

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

