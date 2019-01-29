Enlighten continues mission

Pastor Thom Miles, leader of Enlighten The World Ministries, left, is preparing for a mission trip to Cuba along with Alan Cuevas and Kenny Bass. - During a mission trip to Puerto Rico, Thom Miles, left, and his wife Pam, right, spend time with a resident. - A team of volunteers from Enlighten The World Ministries travel to the Appalachia region to help people. - During a mission trip to Houston, Pam Miles measures dry wall inside a home. - - A hurricane destroyed portions of Puerto Rico. - -

Pastor Thom Miles and supporters of Enlighten The World Ministries are continuing a mission to help people through their faith.

The next endeavor is a trip more than 900 miles away from Sampson County. Miles is heading to Camaguey, Cuba in early March for an evangelism mission to reach atheists. As a member of a three-member team, Miles will do street ministry while visiting home churches, where a lot of worshiping takes place for many citizens.

“We’re going to be loving on the folks down in Cuba and hopefully winning some souls,” Miles said.

Miles will be joined by team members Alan Cuevas and Kenny Bass. They’re currently collecting donations for travel and ministry items. The trip is one of many efforts made since Enlighten revamped its mission in 2017.

It started several years ago with goals to help Sampson County’s less fortunate and food was previously distributed at a facility on Rowan Road. Miles and volunteers also distributed clothing and personal hygiene products to homeless and needy people. But due to financial challenges, the building known as the “The Light House” closed its doors. The main focus of the organization shifted toward mission trips to help the less fortunate.

“We will be doing other mission trips domestically this year where I will be co-leading some teams,” Miles said about taking about doing five each year. “If people are interested in short term missions, they can get in contact with me.”

With other supporters, Miles traveled to Houston and Puerto Rico twice to help victims after hurricanes struck their communities.

“We mostly repaired roofs, but we also helped repair hope in the people,” Miles said. “We met so many lovely people in Puerto Rico. We were able to disciple with adults an children alike.”

They also took an evangelism trip to the Appalachia region.

“When disasters hit, we still do the distribution of food, clothing and things like that here in Sampson County,” Miles said. “When Florence hit, we fed about 1,500 families. We’re going to continue to do stuff like that, but as far as doing regular food distribution as we were before, it’s not feasible for us. There’s so many other food banks and pantries in Sampson County. God wanted us to do something different to help people.”

Enlighten the World’s new home is now across the street from the courthouse in downtown Clinton. It’s located at 206A, Suite 6, East Main St., on the second floor of the building. After construction is finalized, Miles would like to host computer and budgeting classes for adults. The goals of the 12-week session is to help people find employment or a better job. An announcement will be made after the building is finalized. It was also damaged by Hurricane Florence.

“Computers was my background, so I want to use my gift to help people gain knowledge to get better jobs and to help them save money by doing budget classes,” Miles said.

The classes will be offered Tuesday mornings and afternoons to accommodate people’s schedules. Some of the topics include basic computer terminology and operation, Internet, security, keyboarding and Microsoft applications such as Word, Excel and PowerPoint. In the summer, another goal is to offer English to Spanish and Spanish to English language classes for community members. Donations will be accepted for the classes.

Enlighten the World Ministries hosts UNCHAINED, a praise, worship and devotion service every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at their East Main Street location.

“It’s designed for people who are interested in unity and diversity,” Miles said. “Our life learning lessons are very engaging.”

Donations for the upcoming trip may be sent to Enlighten The World Ministries, P.O. Box 231, Roseboro, N.C. 28382 or through their website at www.EnlightenNC.org. For more information or to register, call 910-495-3595.

Evangelism team headed to Cuba, hosting classes here

