Murder suspect in custody

A woman wanted in a murder last year in Alamance County was apprehended Monday in Sampson County.

Jacqueline McCall Frost, 23, of 16 Granny Lane, Dunn, has been charged with first degree murder and is being held in Sampson County Detention Center without privilege of bond

Sampson County Sheriff’s authorities received information that Frost was in this county, responded to the Granny Lane residence address Monday and took her into custody, Sheriff’s Lt. Marcus Smith said.

She was placed in the Detention Center, where she was still being kept Tuesday. The murder charge stems from the death of Colton Kyle Murray, killed April 2018 in Alamance County.

According to media reports, Frost was one of two people who were served first degree murder charges this week, the other being Jocelyn Elizabeth Carden, 20, of 213 Kernodle Drive, Burlington. Carden is in the Alamance County Jail under no bond.

The two were arrested by Sampson authorities back on Nov. 28 and charged with conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon in connection with the Murray homicide case. They were released on $50,000 unsecured bond at that time before Monday’s murder charges were brought.

Around the same time Frost and Carden were charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, Devonta Lamont Hinton, 21, of Graham, Donte Malik Harbour, 23, of Burlington, and Kaleb Jeremiah Freeland, 19, of Burlington, were charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon in Murray’s death.

Those three men were jailed without privilege of bond

Also arrested in the case were Kristiana Yesinia Mancini, 22, of Graham, who has been charged with felony obstruction of justice and Ezra Dejesus Brent, 22, of Burlington, who faces charges of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Mancini was jailed under s $150,000 secured bond and Brent was jailed without bond.

Investigators told multiple media outlets that Brent shot and killed Murray on April 13 during an armed robbery. Police say the two men knew each other.

Brent was taken into custody in October, some six months later. He is in the Alamance County Jail under no bond on the murder offense and $100,000 secured bond for the possession of firearm by a felon offense, jail records in that county show.

Sampson woman arrested in Alamance homicide

By Chris Berendt

