Pocahontas rehearsals continue

Pocahontas is being busily prepared in our theatre and we look forward to welcoming our audiences to our first show of the season.

Pocahontas tells the story of the young Native American princess who tries to build a bridge between her Algonquin Village and the Jamestown English settlers. We hope that you are inspired by our story of the commonality of people and one that shows that through understanding people can get along.

Pocahontas is directed by Angela Martin and sponsored by Performance Dodge/Ford of Clinton. Show dates are Friday, March 22 – Sunday, March 31. The Friday and Saturday evening performances will begin at 7:30 p.m. and the Saturday and Sunday matinees will be held at 2:30 p.m.

This production is proudly supported by our SCT Patron program. This Patron Program will allow you and your business to be placed in our program for the entire 2019 season and you will receive 2 tickets for each of our six productions throughout the year. If you have any questions about how to become a patron please contact our chairwoman, Brenda Martin, 910-990-4510 for more details. You can support the arts throughout the year and know that this money will be used to support the arts and productions for Sampson County.

Interesting theatre facts

In 1948 Diana Wynard fell 15 foot into the orchestra pit while playing Lady Macbeth. She insisted on playing the sleep walking scene with her eyes shut. Amazingly, she was relatively unhurt and continued to play.

A ghost, the lady in grey, haunts Newcastle Theatre Royal. Apparently she fell to her death stretching over the balcony for an actor she was in love with.

TV magician Paul Daniels designed the magic tricks used in Cats and Phantom of the Opera.