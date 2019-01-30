SCC welding program wins Main Street award

Award-winning creations designed by Sampson Community College welding students. -

Sampson Community College has won an award for service to the community. The Welding Technology Program at SCC won the Public Art Contribution Award at the Annual Clinton Main Street Program Appreciation and Awards Banquet last week.

“The city contacted us about collaborating on a project to make artwork to help beautify the city,” says Mark Brown, welding instructor at SCC. “We have students in this program that enjoy art very much and were excited to participate. We focused those students on the project and let them go. The award makes you feel good. It was a great project and gives the students and the college a sense of pride.”

The Clinton Main Street Program is a revitalization process designed to improve all aspects of the downtown, producing both tangible and intangible benefits. Improving economic management, strengthening public participation and making downtown a fun place to visit are as critical to Main Street’s future as recruiting new business, rehabilitating buildings and expanding parking lots.

This isn’t the first time the college’s welding program collaborated with the City of Clinton. The city’s dog park on Fisher Drive also bears artwork created by welding students from SCC. At the time, Clinton City councilman, Steve Stefanovich said he was pleased with that work as well.

“When I asked the SCC welding program to be a partner, I had no idea of the creativity nor quality they would produce,” he says. “I can’t thank them enough.”

“The welding program’s willingness to collaborate and use their creative talents made a significant contribution to both Downtown project areas,” says Mary Rose, Planning Director/Clinton Main Street Manager. “We thank SCC for assisting us with advancing public art and beautification within our community. We look forward to working with the SCC welding program again in the future as opportunities arise.”

For more information about Welding Technology at SCC, contact Barney Grady at [email protected] or at 910-900-4118.

