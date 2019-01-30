Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• Jan. 16 — Heather Weachter Britt, 35, of 125 Still St., Autryville, was charged with shoplifting. Bond set at $500; court date is March 6.

• Jan. 17 — Bradley Ryan Davis, 35, of 505 Green St., Clinton, was charged with open container after consuming. Bond set at $3,500; court date is March 12.

• Jan. 18 — Misty Mishoe Cole, 40, of 219 Eagles Landing, Clinton, was charged with shoplifting. Written promise; court date is Feb. 7.

• Jan. 19 — Sherry Venita Frederick, 47, of 546 Chancey Road, Clinton, was charged with obtaining property by false pretense. Bond set at $5,000; court date was Jan. 25.

• Jan. 19 — Maleiyah Sykes, 20, of 1911 Cooke St., Goldsboro, was charged with counterfeiting/forgery and false pretense/swindle and confidence. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Jan. 25.

• Jan. 19 — Almond Ray Parker, 68, of 217 Ellen St., Clinton, was charged with damage to personal property. Bond set at $500; court date is Feb. 8.

• Jan. 21 — Wilny Pierre Charles, 31, of 604 Williams St., Clinton, was charged with simple assault. Bond set at $500; court date is Feb. 12.

• Jan. 22 — Tiffany Shonelle Colindres, 29, of 701 Lisbon St., Clinton, was charged with second degree trespass. No bond set; court date is

• Jan. 22 —Marguerita Brendella Bennett, 45, of 105 Tyndall Court, Clinton, was charged with cyberbullying, cyberstalking and illegal possession/use of food stamps. No bond set; court date is Jan. 31.

• Jan. 22 — Vadieyier Labristol Graham, 41, of 307 Byrd St., Green Acres Home, Clinton, was charged with damage to property. Bond set at $500; court date is March 4.

• Jan. 22 — Trisma Jetime Pritchette, 32, of 711 Sampson St., Clinton, was charged with simple assault and second degree trespass. Bond set at $500; court date is Feb. 19.

• Jan. 24 — Jessica Veronica Garcia, 32, of 56 Renita Lane, Clinton, was charged with simple assault and domestic assault and battery. No bond set; court date is Feb. 9,

• Jan. 25 — Sally Deaver, 42, of 210 Dogwood Circle, Clinton, was charged with communicating threats. No bond set; court date is Jan. 31.

• Jan. 25 — Rachel Nichole Price, 26, of 3237 E. Darden Road, Faison, was charged with simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. No bond listed; court date is Feb. 28.

• Jan. 25 — Angelo Malahias, 61, of 604 Carolina Ave., Clinton, was charged with assault on a government official. Bond set at $750; court date is March 12.

• Jan. 26 — Christina N. Eason, 38, of 205 Lenon St., Roseboro, was charged with motor vehicle theft, possession of stolen goods, driving while impaired and driving while license revoked. Bond set at $12,000; court date is Feb. 8.

• Jan. 27 — Ada Delores Moore, 69, of 1122 Phillips St., Clinton, was charged with shoplifting. Bond set at $500; court date is Feb. 12.

• Jan. 28 — Arthur Ruffin, 57, of 115-A College St., Clinton, was charged with impeding traffic- sit/stand/lie. Bond set at $300; court date is Feb. 14.

• Jan. 29 — Christine Michelle Woodall, 32, of 5007 N.C. Hwy. 201, Smithfield, was charged with financial card theft. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Feb. 4.

• Jan. 29 — Larry Denny Boykin Sr., 58, of 10310 Garland Hwy., Clinton, was charged with communicating threats and assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Feb. 26.

• Jan. 29 — Steven Kyle Brewington, 27, of 24 Evans Lane, Godwin, was charged with domestic violence protective order violation. No bond set; court date is Feb. 12.

• Jan. 29 — Rashawn Ray McDuffie, 32, of 106 Hanaway Drive, Goldsboro, was charged with felony possession of cocaine, simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, possession of half ounce of marijuana, fictitious information to officer and driving while license revoked. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Feb. 26.

Incidents/investigations

• Jan. 29 — Christopher Faust of Dunn reported the theft of property, with an oxygen tank, electric wire, tools and tires taken. Items valued at $1,825.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

