Zoar adopts Salemburg ES

Martha Cox and teacher April Hays arrange donations from the church. - Members of the Zoar Ladies’ Ministry donates supplies to Salemburg Elementary. The members pictured are Brenda Blackman, Martha Cox, Donna Jackson, Carrie Holland, and teacher April Hays. Principal Gerald Johnson, far right, accepted a gift card donation on behalf of the school. -

Teachers make a lot of sacrifices for their students and the Zoar Ladies’ Ministry is showing their appreciation.

The Salemburg-based organization created its “Adopt-A-School” outreach project and continued their work Tuesday morning by delivering a large box of items. Some of it included disinfectant wipes, Kleenex and hand sanitizer for the cold and flu season.

President Carrie Holland and members believe being a teacher is one of the noblest professions. They also said that educators have an influence and impact on children, youth and the community. With limited budgets from local and state funding, teachers spend a lot of their own money to fill voids.

“The ladies’ ministry group at Zoar wanted to do more than a one-time school supply drive at the beginning of the school year,” Holland said. “The ladies’ ministry wanted to provide continuous support to the teachers throughout the year through prayer and assisting them with much needed supplies.”

The volunteers are members of Zoar Pentecostal Free Will Baptist Church. Although it’s a ladies’ ministry, the entire church participates through prayer for the school while donating supplies.

At the beginning of the school year, the Zoar group welcomed back teachers with doughnuts during an open house event, before school supplies was delivered in September. Later during the fall, gift cards for supplies and snacks were sent to teachers. In December, the entire staff, teachers, administration, and bus drivers received Christmas cards with individual gift cards and presents from the church and youth department.

“Love God, love people, pass it on,” member Martha Cox said about the church helping people.

The ladies ministry will continue to support the school with monthly donations and prayer, which is the most important action for members. They plan to end the year by hosting a lunch for everyone.

Principal Gerald Johnson appreciates the support from the organization.

“I’m so appreciative that the church took an interest in Salemburg Elementary School to help out faculty and staff with gifts once month,” Johnson said.

As a group participant and a teacher, April Hays feels blessed to be a member of both sides.

“I’m part of a wonderful church that’s loving and cares by reaching out into the community,” Hays said. “As a teacher, we do have to use a lot of our own resources and supplies and money. It’s just a blessing to feel appreciated and have someone reach out to us. I know that they’re praying for us and praying for our students.”

Martha Cox and teacher April Hays arrange donations from the church. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_SES_2.jpg Martha Cox and teacher April Hays arrange donations from the church. Members of the Zoar Ladies’ Ministry donates supplies to Salemburg Elementary. The members pictured are Brenda Blackman, Martha Cox, Donna Jackson, Carrie Holland, and teacher April Hays. Principal Gerald Johnson, far right, accepted a gift card donation on behalf of the school. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_SES_1.jpg Members of the Zoar Ladies’ Ministry donates supplies to Salemburg Elementary. The members pictured are Brenda Blackman, Martha Cox, Donna Jackson, Carrie Holland, and teacher April Hays. Principal Gerald Johnson, far right, accepted a gift card donation on behalf of the school.

Supply donations, resources bestowed to school

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.