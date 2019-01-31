Berendt promoted to SI editor

Carter - Matthews - Berendt -

The Sampson Independent has paved the way for position shifts within its staff, promoting well-deserving individuals to new posts that will, company officials say, allow the long-time daily newspaper to continue its legacy of delivering local news to the Sampson County community and providing advertising services to its wide array of customers.

According to Sherry Matthews, general manager of The Independent, long-time staff writer and managing editor Chris Berendt has been promoted to editor, replacing Matthews in that role.

With the departure of advertising director Shannon Best in mid-January, Matthews will now take a more active role in the advertising department, taking on the title of both general manager of the newspaper as well as advertising director. Her responsibilities include overall management of every department at the newspaper, as well as day-to-day management of the advertising team.

“Because we always want to keep the lines between news and advertising separated, it was best for me to step away from the day-to-day responsibilities as the editor, particularly the regular writing of editorials,” Matthews said. “With my more active role in advertising, that was the most appropriate thing to do.

“And promoting Chris was the wisest choice I could make, as well as a privilege for me to do. He is more than deserving of the title. He has been the managing editor for four years now and has expertly handled the news management since that time. He is now stepping up to write the editorials as well as handle all the general aspects of the editorial department on a day-to-day basis. I am placing the newspaper’s editorial department in the most capable of hands,” Matthews attested.

Berendt earned a Bachelor of Arts in journalistic communication from Purdue University in 2003, minoring in political science. After a short stint as a general news reporter with the Four Oaks Benson News in Review, Matthews hired him as crime reporter for The Sampson Independent. Since that time he has covered every aspect of news for the daily paper.

His work has garnered N.C. Press Association awards for excellence in business writing, education reporting and news features.

“Over the years, I have had the distinct privilege of working with incredibly talented people, whose varying skillsets and approaches to journalism I’ve greatly admired,” said Berendt. “Sampson County readers are fortunate to have people like Kristy Carter, Chase Jordan and Daron Barefoot informing them and telling their stories, and people like Sherry Matthews and Brenda McCullen, who know and love the community so well and have been stalwarts for this local institution. I consider myself particularly fortunate to be able to continue to work with them in turning out a product that is not only informative, but creative, fair and diverse, something of which Sampson County can be proud.”

Also being promoted is senior reporter Kristy Carter, who will now assume the role of copy editor, with responsibilities of not only editing all news copy but handling the Lifestyles section of the newspaper. She will also maintain her writing responsibilities.

Carter started in the newspaper business at just 15 years of age. Following a career day at Midway High School, she met then editor Matthews and immediately became interested in working as an intern for The Sampson Independent. Throughout high school and college, Carter continued working as an intern while completing her bachelor’s degree in journalism from East Carolina University.

She received a Bachelor of Arts in communications, concentration journalism and a minor in English.

Following graduation, Carter returned to The Sampson Independent full time, where she worked as a copy editor, lifestyles editor and assistant editor before taking several years off to follow another career path.

In 2014, she returned part time to The Sampson Independent as a reporter, gradually taking on additional duties and responsibilities.

Like Berendt, she has also won a N.C. Press Award for her individual writing skills as well as being part of the newspaper team which has brought home two state Press Awards for best community newspaper.

She is married to Ron Carter, and together they have twins, Jackson and Kennedy.

“We have a great news team here at The Sampson Independent. I’m excited about continuing to work with Chris, as editor, and Chase, our reporter, while getting to challenge myself with additional duties,” Carter stressed.

Along with her general manager duties, Matthews will take a more active role in helping clients promote their businesses as well as managing what she called a “superb” sales team in Robbie Caison, Courtney Bennett and Brenda McCullen.

“Courtney and Robbie learned from the best in our former advertising director Shannon Best. We will miss her but we wish her all the best in her new endeavor, something that has always been a dream of hers,” said Matthews.

“And Brenda brings years of knowledge and expertise to a job she has always done well. Like myself, she has been with the paper for over two decades and understands not just the business but this community and its people. Serving them is what we love to do.”

And, Matthews added, “Our ad team will continue to work to promote business in Sampson and the surrounding areas through our multiple marketing platforms that include print, digital and direct mail. I love this community, as most people already know, and I intend to do everything I can to help our business community succeed.”

Matthews has been with the Sampson Independent since the summer of 1992, when she returned home to first cover Sampson County Schools and then to lead the newspaper’s editorial team as its editor.

She was later promoted to head the newspaper team, a job she said she is honored and blessed to have.

“Working with these wonderful people at a newspaper I love and in a community I cherish is both a calling and a blessing from God. I believe in what we do with all my heart,” Matthews said.

A graduate of Clinton High School and the University of North Carolina at Wilmington with a BA in English and a minor in communications, Matthews, too, is recipient of multiple N.C. Press Awards, including a first place award for general news reporting and four press awards for editorial writing.

