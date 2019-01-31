Work begins on multi-phase ‘East’ project

Dan Grubb|SCC photo Sampson Community College instructor Barney Grady shows students how to use the Bobcat as they remove trees on campus. - Courtesy graphic A multi-phase project will not only benefit the college and community, but give students an opportunity to learn in the process. -

Deemed a “once-in-a-generation opportunity,” work on the Develop the East project at Sampson Community College began this week.

Students who are part of the college’s building and construction classes began preparing the portion of land that will be used to develop the project that includes a multi-purpose field, pavilion and walking trail around the campus. The project will not only serve as a positive impact on the community, but be utilized as a learning experience for students.

“We have integrated equipment operation classes into our curriculum,” Barney Grady, SCC’s coordinator of Building and Industrial programs, said. “There is no better way to learn than actually getting in there and doing the work and that’s what we are doing this week. We are starting the project by removing trees and shrubbery to clear a path for what will one day be a walking trail as part of the college’s Develop the East project.”

The Develop the East project is part of the school’s master plan and will be completed in phases. Once complete, the project will place the institute in a prime position for future success.

According to Lisa Turlington, dean of Advancement for the college, and executive director for the Sampson Community College Foundation, the Capital Campaign Committee has been collecting pledges for “Develop the East,” a project that will include a multi-purpose field, pavilion and walking trails around the school’s campus. This is the beginning of the development of a master plan that outlines close to $7 million in new construction, renovations, signs, a revamped plaza and sports complex.

Phase I includes the erection of the field’s sign, which was gifted through a donor, a walkway, lighting, landscape development, park benches and minimal upgrades to the existing field. Total cost for the first phase of the project is approximately $250,000.

The idea for Develop the East came about following a collection of data on the community’s interest in recreation-related events at Sampson Community College. For the future, the hope is that the area can host outdoor events and performances that can be open to the public.

Meanwhile, during the completion of each phase, students at the college will get hands-on learning experiences through the building and construction programs. According to Grady, the project has already paid dividends for his students.

“This is already a win-win for us,” he said. “This gives our students a real-world environment to work in. This is work that can be cited on resumes and for work experience. Not only that, but I can’t think of a better project to be working on than this one. This is a wonderful project that will make the lives of people here even better and make the college the centerpiece of the county. It is certainly an exciting time here.”

The college’s five-year master plan (2016-21) includes the elimination of the east parking lot; a campus-wide wayfinding system starting at the campus entrance; landscape and entry marquees at each entrance as well as at the corner of N.C. 24 and Airport Road; relocation of visitor’s parking; and a redesign of the plaza area at the center of campus.

Currently, Sampson Community College doesn’t have a facility on campus that allows students and faculty the opportunity to do any intramural programs. By developing the east side of the campus to including the multipurpose field, Turlington said the college will not only be able to offer additional activities for students, but somewhere the community can utilize and offer sports tournaments and games.

Phase II and III of the project includes completing walking trails around the campus, as well as bathrooms and a pavilion at the multipurpose field.

Students taking part in construction process

