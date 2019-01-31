Representative Brisson visits with college leaders

Rep. William Brisson is greeted by Dr. Bill Starling, Sampson Community College president, and Lisa Turlington, dean of advancement. -

Sampson Community College welcomed another familiar face to its campus this week. William Brisson, state representative for the North Carolina House of Representatives, met with leaders at the college to catch up on continued progress at the local educational institute.

“I want to thank Representative Brisson for taking the time to personally visit with us at SCC,” said college president, Dr. Bill Starling. “In our discussions, he reflected upon some of the common challenges facing Bladen and Sampson counties and the importance of providing services to rural North Carolinians. We were able to discuss the development of the new welding building on the campus using NC Connect Bond funds as well as the legislative priorities for the North Carolina Community College System in the upcoming legislative session. Representative Brisson has a broad cross-section of experiences that give him an informed perspective on the needs of agriculture, rural health care, and public school and community college education.”

Brisson, known as the only full-time farmer serving in the NC House of Representatives, serves on numerous committees. As a farmer, Brisson understands the challenges faced by small business owners like those in Sampson, Bladen and Johnston counties.

Lisa Turlington, dean of advancement at SCC, says she enjoyed the visit.

“It was a privilege to host Representative Brisson this week and to hear how he is working to bridge rural and urban communities in the General Assembly,” she said. “He has a long history of advocacy for eastern NC, and his understanding of the role of community colleges in our state is clear in his commitment of support. We appreciate his interest and willingness to see firsthand the work being done at Sampson Community College.”

His visit comes days after others paid visits to SCC, to include Senator Brent Jackson and State Board of Community Colleges member, Bill McBrayer. Earlier this month, dozens of local business leaders gathered at the college for an overview of the Industrial Systems and Information Technology departments.

For more information about SCC, visit www.sampsoncc.edu.

Rep. William Brisson is greeted by Dr. Bill Starling, Sampson Community College president, and Lisa Turlington, dean of advancement.