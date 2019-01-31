Local educator honored by Sampson board

Educator Karen Tyler receives a certificate of appreciation from Daryll Warren. -

Karen Tyler was recently honored by the Sampson County Board of Education for her perseverance as an educator.

The Family and Consumer Science Teacher was recognized by the board for a personal reflective journey printed in the Delta Kappa Gamma bulletin. It highlighted her experience as a caring teacher of a child who committed suicide. Officials said “The article is a moving account to holding herself accountable to students providing a nurturing classroom where all children are special and important.”

Principal Micheal Warren made the presentation during a recent meeting. He said Tyler is the epitome of a caring teacher.

“We appreciate the honesty and sincerity that this teacher brings to our students and highlight her achievement for telling the story and keeping Ricky in her heart,” Warren said.

