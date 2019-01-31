Students full of ‘STEM’

Emanuel, Emily and Eduardo Gonzalez enjoy looking though a microscope during the grand opening of a STEM lab at Midway Elementary School. - Mordecai Shelton, a first-grader at Midway Elementary School, gets excited while a robot moves. Also pictured is librarian Michelle Milliken. - Children enjoy building with blocks. - Principal Robbin Cooper, left, helps Dillon Jackson with STEM device. - - Kiel Shuler Jr. and Dajuan Flores-Cuevas design a route for a robot. - - Evander Pope and Luke Best learn how to use Dot-N-Dash, a robotics program. - - Officials from Sampson County Schools and Midway Elementary snip a ribbon to mark a new era of STEM at the school. - -

DUNN — Michelle Milliken was thrilled to watch students in awe as their eyes followed a small round robot with blinking lights.

With the Ozobot program, the Midway Elementary School librarian guided students as they used coding to make the machine move on paper as it followed commands based on colorful marker lines.

The hands-on experience was one of several STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) showcases presented Tuesday night inside the media center. The community celebrated the grand opening of Midway Elementary’s STEM Lab with a ribbon cutting — a first for Sampson County Schools.

“It’s exciting,” Milliken said as curious students gathered around the table and asked questions. “They’re seeing what did and didn’t work. It gives them the opportunity to fail with a safety net. A lot of them are hung up on the right answer, so when you’re doing this, you try again until you get it right.”

Principal Robbin Cooper was also glad to see the room packed during the special occasion.

“We are beyond pleased to be able to open a STEM lab for our students to use to play with purpose and apply classroom instruction to hands-on, real-world situations,” Cooper said. “Additionally, it is Midway’s honor to be the first school, at any level in Sampson County, to have a functional separate space dedicated exclusively to STEM education.”

The hands-on experiences build confidence when it comes to learning in the lab.

“It’s a different kind of thinking,” Milliken said. “My shy kids will talk doing this, but they don’t talk at the table normally. They’ll talk in here to each other, me or into an iPad. It gives them a different outlet.”

Along with other staff members, Milliken was very instrumental with the lab’s development.

The vision started with STEM initiatives such as The Outdoors to Teach Experiential Science from North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences in Raleigh and Lego’s Robotics for children. With each STEM program, the interest grew thanks to assistance and funding from foundations such as the Simple Gifts Fund, South River Electric Membership Corporation, Duke Energy Science Night, donors and book fairs.

“The best part, the lab is always changing and evolving as STEM changes and Midway Elementary School locates additional funds,” Cooper said. “With the help of our district office, it is our hope that Midway Elementary School will continue to move full steam ahead with STEM education.”

Student Luke Best was one of many students who’ve enjoyed learning through STEM.

“I enjoyed what they were doing with the cars and how you code with the cars,” Best said.

Many parents watched their children learn through a variety of programs catered to different grade levels. Showcases were also presented by educators Jennifer Jones, Christiana Detwiler, Allison Best and Nichole Baggett. The STEM Committee includes Colleen Pope, Michaela Godwin, Detwiler, Milliken and Jessica Barefoot. Student presenters were Clarissa Sanchez, Aubrianna Strickland, Natalie Alvarado-Abonza, Levi Silvey, Emmanuel Ibarro Rodriguez, Kiel Shuler Jr., Carson Cain, Taylor Fulghum, Cayden Bass, Lauralee Harris, Connor Jackson, Evander Pope, Emily Hijma, and Kayla Raines.

During the program, Midway Elementary was also assisted by Midway High School teacher Ashley Melendrez and culinary students. The program design was by Ashley Hartsoe and appreciation from the staff was also shown to Vance St. Market Florist of Clinton and Southern Roots Florist of Warsaw for their contributions. Cub Scout Pack 41 posted the colors.

Along with Cooper, remarks were also made by the assistant principal and Dr. Eric Bracy, superintendent of Sampson County Schools.

“The opening of the STEM lab is a great example of the Midway staff and the community collaborating to create innovative opportunities for the Midway Elementary School students,” Bracy said. “Mrs. Cooper’s vision and dedication for this project has been great. I am fascinated by robotics, technology, science and engineering.”

Bracy added that the lab will make learning come alive this year — and for years to come.

“The entire STEM committee is to be commended for the great work that they have done,” he said.



