Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Arrests/citations
• Jan. 29 — Jamie Reco Jordan, 31, of 209 Dogwood Circle, Clinton, was charged with trespassing and domestic violence protective order violation. No bond listed; court date is Feb. 22.
• Jan. 30 — Ricky Earl Leach, 57, of 915 McKoy St., Clinton, was charged with simple assault. No bond set; court date is Feb. 13.
• Jan. 30 — Mydesha Sentora Draughon, 23, of 1118 Phillips St., Clinton, was charged with shoplifting. Bond set at $500; court date is Feb. 12.
• Jan. 30 — Harold Douglas Lee, 28, of 1815 Bringham Drive, Fayetteville, was charged with second degree trespass. No bond set; court date is Feb. 25.
• Jan. 30 — Gerardo Manuel Gonzales, 37, of 69 Ida Lane, Clinton, was charged with sexual battery and indecent exposure. Bond set at $500; court date is Feb. 12.
