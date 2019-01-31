Authority, a four letter word

No, my math skills are not so bad that I can’t count the letters in the word authority and know that they exceed four. We are using the term, “four letter word” in a figurative sense. That term is often used to refer to something that is bad, as in curse words but also as in things that one would consider to be ugly or repulsive. It is in that sense that it certainly seems that the word “authority” is a four letter word. I am certainly not an expert in the field of history, culture, tradition and the origin of many mind-sets of man in this modern era, but from my viewpoint, it appears that the real attitude change concerning authority had it’s beginning in this land in the sixties, the hippie age; the peace, love and everyone do his own thing age. I do remember hearing in the upper sixties references to law enforcement offers as “pigs” and “the fuzz”. Songs that were popular at the time were often songs that spoke against having to answer to anyone for anything. Whatever the origin, it is a simple statement of fact Americans just seem bound and determined to rebel against authority. Children rebel against the authority of their parents. Students rebel against the authority of their teachers and other school staff. Citizen rebel against the authority of the law enforcement officers and against the enforcement of the laws of the land.

No matter how much rebellion there is toward authority, we must recognize that it does exist and must exist. Twice in the book of Judges we read, “In those days there was no king in Israel: every man did that which was right in his own eyes” (Judges 17:6; 21:25) and we know how that turned out. Children must be in subjection to their parents, employees must be in subjection to their employers, soldiers must be in subjection to those officers of higher rank and on and on the list can go. However the greatest realm of authority that must be recognized and heeded is that in the spiritual realm. Yet, in this realm too, man has seen fit to rebel and refuse to bow down in submission. As in the days of Jeremiah, when the people were admonished to turn back to and submit to the authority of the almighty God, Jeremiah wrote, “Thus saith the Lord, Stand ye in the ways, and see, and ask for the old paths, where is the good way, and walk therein, and ye shall find rest for your souls”. The rest of that verse presents some of the saddest words known to be uttered by mortal man. “But they said, We will not walk therein” (Jer. 6:16). Multitudes, both then and now did not even want to hear what “the Authority” had to say to them. Isaiah said of Judah, “Which say to the seers, See not; and to the prophets, Prophesy not unto us right things, speak unto us smooth things, prophesy deceits” (Isa. 30:10). The apostle Paul said much the same of those following closely behind him. He told Timothy to “Preach the word; be instant in season, out of season; reprove, rebuke, exhort with all longsuffering and doctrine. For the time will come when they will not endure sound doctrine; but after their own lusts shall they heap to themselves teachers, having itching ears; And they shall turn away their ears from the truth, and shall be turned unto fables” (II Tim. 4:2-4).

Before going further with the rebellion against authority, maybe we ought to take note of just how serious or grievous is this practice. When Adam and Eve rebelled by eating the forbidden fruit in the garden they died spiritually and then being cast out of the garden where was the tree of life, they began their physical death as well. When the people of Noah’s day rebelled in that “every imagination of the thoughts of his heart was only evil continually”, “the Lord said, I will destroy man whom I have created from the face of the earth…” (Gen. 6:5-7). Sin separates man from God (Isa. 59:1-2). The apostle Peter wrote, “For he that will love life, and see good days, let him refrain his tongue from evil, and his lips that they speak no guile: Let him eschew evil, and do good; let him seek peace, and ensue it. For the eyes of the Lord are over the righteous, and his ears are open unto their prayers: but the face of the Lord is against them that do evil” (I Pet. 3:10-12).

As already stated, God has absolute authority for He created the heavens and the earth. However, how do we come to know what that authority would have us do or not do in this life in which we now live? First, take note that God has spoken to us in this last age through Jesus Christ, His Son, not through Moses and the other old Testament prophets (Heb. 1:1-2). God said, “hear ye him” (Matt. 17:5). Peter quoted Moses concerning Jesus as being the one that we would have to hear (Acts 3:20-24). Peter said, “Seeing ye have purified your souls in obeying the truth through the Spirit unto unfeigned love of the brethren”…”Being born again, not of corruptible seed, but of incorruptible, by the word of God, which liveth and abideth for ever”…”But the word of the Lord endureth for ever. And this is the word which by the gospel is preached unto you” (I Pet. 1:22-25). When we stand before the judgment seat of Christ, we will be judged by our actions as they are compared to the gospel of Christ (II Cor. 5:10; John 12:48; Rom. 2:16). Jesus Christ is the author of eternal salvation to all them who obey Him (Heb. 5:8-9).

By Robert Oliver Contributing columnist

