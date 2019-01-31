Are you living a lukewarm life?

Have you welcomed February with a loving or lukewarm way of living? The second, shortest, sweetest month of the year boasts of hearts and heroes. Honoring Presidents Washington and Lincoln, taking care of our teeth, and sharing love with the Valentines in our lives can make February fun and fruitful. We choose how to celebrate this winter month by living out loud in love or living lukewarm with little joy.

God despises lukewarmers! In Revelation 3: 15-16 He reminds us of the severity of something that slips into lifestyles spoils blessings.

“I know your works: you are neither cold nor hot. Would that you were either cold or hot! So, because you are lukewarm, and neither cold or hot, I will spit you out of my mouth.”

Reading God’s lesson on lukewarm living, we sigh with relief, ‘thank goodness, He’s not talking about me”…or is He?

A favorite song Tim and I loved during dating days comes to mind. Tim would slip his eight track tape in the player, squeeze my hand across the console of his Chevy Camaro, look into my eyes, and we would sing the words that stirred our hearts with passion. “I Stand Accused”!

Do we stand accused of loving God way too much to turn back now, as the song lyrics relate? If not, we surely stand accused of loving God from a safe distance, sitting on the fence, and staying clear of Christ centered commitments? Which way of living describes you, me, people across the world?

If we sit on the fence seeking political correctness and do not engage to stand up for Jesus, God says He will spew us out of His mouth. The severity of lukewarm living is found in God’s Word.

“Having the appearance of godliness, but denying its power. Avoid such people.” 2 Timothy 3:5

James 4:4 “…whoever wishes to be a friend of the world makes himself an enemy of God.”

“Examine yourselves, to see whether you are in the faith. Test yourselves. Or do you not realize this about yourselves, that Jesus Christ is in you?” 2 Corinthians 13:5

Romans 8:9 You, however, are not in the flesh but in the Spirit, if in fact the Spirit of God dwells in you. Anyone who does not have the Spirit of Christ does not belong to Him.”

These Biblical truths blindside many people who do not seriously honor God’s Word and His Son’s ways! Living it up with passion for things of the world and giving to God leftover time and talent displeases our Creator.

In this cold month of hearts, warm yours by giving it to God! Make a commitment to accept Christ or renew your vows to love Him passionately and purposefully all the days of your life. Then, feel His glow light you up from within, like the glow worms Tim and I gave our young sons to cuddle and light up the dark nights when they felt alone. We are never alone when we choose to stay closely connected to Christ. If you’ve been sitting on the fence, this Friday in February is the perfect time to stand up for Jesus and feel His love flowing freely from within. He will be your very Best Friend when you put your trust in Him.

February also offers a special day to celebrate love and honor the Valentines in our lives. These quotes show how others feel about love. Writing personal messages of love are surely preferred; however, the following quotes remind us to celebrate Valentine’s Day in a loving spirit with people who color our world with love, sweet love!

“A flower cannot blossom without sunshine, and man cannot live without love, ” — Max Muller

“If I had a flower for every time I thought of you…I could walk through my garden forever, ” — Tennyson

“If you find someone you love in your life, then hang on to that love, ” — Princess Diana

“For it was not into my ear you whispered, but into my heart. It was not my lips you kissed, but my soul, ” — Judy Garland

“Love is friendship that caught on fire, ” — Ann Landers

“How do I love thee (thee)? Let me count the ways, ” — Elizabeth Browning

“True love stories never have endings, ” — Richard Bach

“Love isn’t something you find. Love is something that finds you, ” — Loretta Young

“Love doesn’t make the world go round. Love is what makes the ride worthwhile, ” — Franklin Jones

“Oh, if it be to choose and call thee mine, love, thou art every day my Valentine, ” — Thomas Hood

The Bible tells us that God is love, which makes it the perfect place to learn how to love others, even those who are difficult to love. The world has tainted the meaning of true love but God’s Word remains the same, a true source of knowledge on how to love.

The short, cold days of February provide plenty of time inside to seek scriptures, spend time getting to know Him (and them – loved ones) and write messages of love to the Lord and people He has placed in our lives to love and cherish. We can resist being controlled by habitual time stealers and restore passion in our relationships! Why not take a winter break from extended time with things (electronics, television, etc. that can be gods in our lives)? These habits that dominate our days and nights and fuel lukewarm living are dangerous. They can steal precious time that our heavenly Father and families long to spend with us!

As Christians and followers of Jesus, the world will know us by our love! We can be a great testimony by loving those around us — whether family, friends, or strangers. God puts no limits on love. His Word teaches the power of passionately living and loving.

So, what is most important as we dispel lukewarm living and do our duty to love by the example of God’s Son? This is what Jesus said, “The most important one is this: … Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind and with all your strength.”

If all His children do this in one accord, the world can surely sing in perfect harmony and be crazy in love with thee!

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.

