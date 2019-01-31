There’s always room for improvement

Maybe some of you are like me. I am always re-arranging things. I often re-arrange my office at the Roseboro Senior Center to be more productive. I often re-arrange my home office and furniture to may my residence more usable and efficient. Just recently, I developed a game plan to re-arrange my Pastor’s Study at the church in order to do more for the people I serve.

With my constant appetite for re-arranging things, the Holy Spirit used that to reveal to me, that perhaps my spiritual life needed some re-arranging. As always the Spirit lead me to the Word of God that showed me there is an area in my life that has been lacking and is in need of some improvement. An improvement in that area would allow me to be more efficient, more productive and able to do more for the people I serve.

What immediately jumped off the pages of scripture was the revelation that my prayer life was in need of some re-arranging and improvement.

As I have said and written before, prayer is nothing more but an intimate conversation with the Lord. I had fallen into the habit of only have that conversation in the morning while using the excuse of not having enough time or being too tired to do more than that. It was also brought to my remembrance that there was a time when I made it a point to spend at least one hour a day in fervent prayer.

It became painfully obvious that my prayer life needed to be dealt with. I considered the truth that Jesus prayed all of the time. Jesus prayed several times a day. I remembered the scripture that talked about how Jesus prayed so hard that sweat poured out of his body like drops of blood. I remembered the verse where Jesus went to a mountain and prayed all night long. Even at the point of death on the cross, Jesus prayed that God would forgive those who were killing him because they knew not what they were doing.

We often say as Christians prayer changes things, and it does. The bible encourages us to pray without ceasing. Jesus once told his disciples, “pray without ceasing that ye enter not into temptation.” The bible tells us to acknowledge the Lord in all our ways. If we really did so, we would be praying more than we are.

We as believers like to proclaim to each other, “It is a praying time,” and it is. Perhaps like me, you realize your prayer life needs much improvement. Join me and commit yourself to spend more time and times with the Lord in prayer. You need it, I need it, and the whole world needs it.

Gilbert Owens is the minister at Kingdom of God Ministries.

