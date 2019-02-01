‘CenterStage’ lineup set

Big Bang Boom will kick off the Class Acts-Sampson CenterStage series on March 26. - The Beast will provide the final performance of the season, on March 29. - On March 27, Transit Vocal Band will take ‘CenterStage’ in Sampson. - The Wrights of Passage, which tells the story of the Wright Brothers, is scheduled for March 28. - -

Nearly 8,200 students from across Sampson County will benefit from eight live events this year as part of the 19th season of the Class Acts-Sampson CenterStage Performing Arts Series.

Each Class Acts performance is presented in partnership with local school systems and is provided free to students in grades 1-8. Performances are specifically selected to align with each grade level’s curriculum and are made possible through the financial support of corporate, business and individual sponsors from across the county.

The 2018-19 performances will take place March 26-29 at the Sampson County Agri-Exposition Center. They include Big Bang Boom for grades 1-2 on March 26; Transit Vocal Band for grades 7-8 on March 27; “Wrights of Passage” for grades 3-4 on March 28; and The Beast for grades 5-6 on March 29.

“Performances are not only entertaining,” stated Ray Jordan, executive director of the Sampson Agri-Exposition Center, “but they also provide opportunity for students to learn in a creative atmosphere that adds to and enhances each student’s total educational experience.”

In advance of each performance, teachers and students are provided comprehensive study guides designed to educate students about theater in general as well as specific types of performances. The guides are designed to enhance the theater-going experience and foster conversation.

The four performances will kick off March 26 with pop/rock trio Big Bang Boom, for first- and second-graders.

Big Bang Boom plays children’s music with a pop sensibility, performing children’s favorites as well as their own original songs for young audiences.

On March 27, seventh- and eighth-graders will see a performance by Transit Vocal Band, an a cappella group based in North Carolina. Their cast of professional musicians have taught and entertained K-12 and college-level students since the group was formed in 2005.

Transit Vocal Band will trace the development of the contemporary a cappella genre, and explain how science and technology enhance sound and the human voice. Among many activities, students will be able to witness how creativity and artistic innovation allows the transformation of a song between genres like Motown, country, jazz, rock and roll, rap/hip hop, pop, beach music and Electronic Dance Music (EDM).

“The Wrights of Passage” is scheduled for third- and fourth-graders on March 28.

“Passage” is the story of the passion and focus of the Wright Brothers, who wanted to prove man could fly. Wilbur and Orville Wright made the first powered flights in 1903, in a machine of their own invention, laying the foundation for modern aviation and space exploration.

During the performance, the actors portraying the brothers construct an abstract replica of the famous flyer while revealing their biographies and re-living the poetry of their influences, discoveries, failures and achievements. The show not only celebrates the first 100 years of flight, but also various cultures’ contributions to aviation. Approximately 16 students will become part of the cast and read prepared segments of the script, helping tell the story.

The Beast, on tap for March 29, will provide the final performance of the season, for fifth- and sixth-graders.

A hip hop and jazz ensemble, The Beast is a mix of tap dancers, puppeteers and spoken word artists. They will present “SANKOFA: African American Music from Spirituals to Hip Hop,” from which students will learn elements of storytelling, improvisation and call and response in American music. The performance blends a TedTalk-style interactive lecture with a live band, allowing students to explore coded language in Spirituals; improvisation in jazz; call and response in reggae; and classic hip hop.

Founded by emcee Pierce Freelon, a professor of African American Studies at UNC Chapel Hill and N.C. Central University, The Beast has performed workshops and concerts from New York to New Delhi.

“Many of the students from across Sampson County would not have the opportunity to attend these type performances if it were not for this series,” said Agri-Expo Center Board member Kermit Williamson. “These types of events are often not possible due to funding restrictions for the arts in our school systems. The series adds an additional opportunity for our children — tomorrow’s leaders.”

The Class Acts Performing Arts Series has earned statewide recognition not only for the quality of its programming, but for the financial support of the local community which fully sustains it.

“The series is funded through the generous support of individuals and businesses from across Sampson County,” said Jordan.

For more information about the Class Acts Series or to donate to the series, contact Ray Jordan or Brooke Fann at 910-592-6451, via email at [email protected] or visit www.sampsoncenterstage.com.

Performing Arts Series slated for March