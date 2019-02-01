CCS summit targets digital awareness boost

Local educators will have an opportunity to take part in a digital learning summit that will move them further along in classroom achievement.

The third annual learning event, hosted by Clinton City Schools, is open to educators who are not only part of the district, but any education agency throughout the state. The summit will be held Monday, Feb. 25, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Attendance to the workshops is free, however outside LEA members are asked to pay a fee for lunch on campus.

According to John Lowe, executive director of technology and auxiliary services, various sessions will be presented by both Clinton City Schools teachers and staff, as well as presenters from outside the agency. The morning will include presentation on topics ranging from HyperDocs, Green Screen, Global Perspectives, Educator Travel, Metaverse, Virtual Reality, Digital Breakouts, Google Tools to Differentiation for the ELL Learner.

“The event has promoted increased awareness of digital learning and helped move our educators further along in NC Digital Learning Competencies continuum since its inception,” Lowe said. “Many of our teachers and staff are utilizing digital learning tools more effectively to engage students and improve learning outcomes as a result of participation in the event as both presenters and attendees.”

Clinton City Schools first hosted the event in 2017, with a focus on helping educators progress in the continuum of the NC Digital Learning Competencies as outlined by the North Carolina Digital Learning Initiative. Following that event, school officials gathered feedback data from the summit and adapted the format and content to better fit the needs of those attending.

Over the last three years, the event has evolved to include sessions outside those associated with digital learning, so the name was changed to the Learning Summit.

“We are opening our event to other educators as part of the follow-up to the NC Digital Learning Initiative Grant that Clinton City Schools received during the 2017-2018 school year that allowed nearly 40 educators and staff representing from all schools and grade levels to attend the NCTIES Conference in the Spring of 2018,” Lowe shared.

Keynote speaker for this year’s summit will be Kevin Honeycutt, who will present at Clinton High School. Special sessions are also being offered for counselors, social workers and non-certified staff.

While the afternoon sessions are mostly geared toward requirements for the Clinton City Schools’ staff, Lowe said some of the topics may be of interest to guests. Documentation of attendance will be offered for attendees, but they must meet all requirements in their LEA for prior approval and submission of appropriate documentation to receive credit toward CEUs.

Throughout the event, representatives from several educational support organizations will have tables and displays in the atrium of the high school. Those representatives include Camcor, Horace Mann, UNC World View, CAFE, 4H, Girl Scouts, The Sampson Arts Council, Sampson Regional Public Library and the Simple Gifts Fund.

All attendees must register for each session they plan to attend, including the opening speaker and lunch. Registration closes Feb. 20. A link to the registration is on the home page of Clinton City Schools.

By Kristy D. Carter

Reach Kristy D. Carter at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588.

