Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Arrests/citations
• Jan. 31 — Eric Terrell Merchison, 28, of 114 Hillcrest Lane, Faison, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Feb. 12.
• Jan. 31 — Kristopher Jordan Gines, 23, of 148 Kelsey Court, Roseboro, was charged with assault on a female. No bond set; court date is Feb. 12.
• Jan. 31 — Ortetell Shyteke Ashley, 19, of 2551 Hobbs Road, Roseboro, was charged with possession and consumption of fortified wine/spirituous liquor/mixed beverage on unauthorized premises and simple assault. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Feb. 18.
• Jan. 31 — Keydrick Raheem Parker, 18, of 1008 Wilson St., Wilson, was charged with possession of weapon by inmate. No bond set; court date is Feb. 8.
• Feb. 1 — Olga Daisy Logares Rivera, 24, of 181 Ruby Lane, Clinton, was charged with intimidating witness. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Feb. 8.
Incidents/investigations
• Jan. 31 — Christopher Faust of Dunn reported the theft of a radial arm saw and chrome rims with tires. Items valued at $1,600.
• Jan. 31 — Pamela Barrett of Garland was the victim in a house fire. The blaze did a reported $5,000 in damage.
•
•
•
•
Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.